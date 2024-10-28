Virginia Football: ACC Football Week 10 Power Rankings
With week 9 of the college football season in the rear view mirror, the calendar is about to turn to November and the races for coveted spots in conference championship games are about to heat up around the country. There are four teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference who are still undefeated, but only two of them will advance to the 2024 ACC Championship Game.
Let's catch up on all the ACC action from week 9 of the college football season and unveil our week 10 ACC Football Power Rankings:
1. Clemson (6-1, 5-0 ACC)
The Tigers had a bye this week and somehow the AP Poll punished them for that by dropping them two spots to No. 11, but they'll have to actually lose a game in order to cede their position as top dog in the ACC. Clemson does have a few challenging games coming up, beginning with a home game against Louisville on Saturday followed by road games at Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh. Those are also the last three ACC games of the regular season for the Tigers, who end the year with home games against the Citadel and South Carolina; three wins away from securing another trip to the ACC title game and an undefeated ACC campaign.
Up next: vs. Louisville
2. SMU (7-1, 4-0)
The Mustangs just barely escaped Durham with their unblemished ACC record still intact. Duke had a 30-yard field goal attempt to win the game as time expired, but SMU blocked it to send the game to overtime. Both teams scored touchdowns in the first overtime period, but then Manny Diaz aggressively went for two and the Blue Devils failed to convert, resulting in a heartbreaking loss for Duke, but a huge victory for the Rhett Lashlee's Mustangs, who still haven't lost an ACC game since joining the conference. SMU must refocus quickly, though, as a date with the undefeated Pitt Panthers looms on the horizon.
Up next: vs. Pittsburgh
3. Miami (8-0, 4-0 ACC)
For the first time since week 4, the Hurricanes won in convincing fashion, as a 36-14 victory over Florida State ended a streak of three-consecutive one-score victories for Miami. FSU-Miami should have been a huge showdown with massive ramifications in the ACC. Instead, the hapless Noles rolled over for their in-state rivals and the Canes stormed past to improve to 8-0. Miami is four wins away from a perfect regular season and the toughest remaining game is arguably the next one against a good Duke squad.
Up next: vs. Duke
4. Pittsburgh (7-0, 3-0 ACC)
We'll talk more about how bad this loss was for Syracuse when we get to the Orange in these power rankings. For now, let's focus on the Panthers, who are pretty undeniably legit at this point. Cuse laid an egg for sure, but it takes a good team playing very good football to come away with such an impressive road victory like Pitt did on Thursday night. Still undefeated, the Panthers control their own destiny if they can find a way to beat the other juggernauts in the conference (yes, we're tentatively shifting Pitt into that category). The next three weeks will bring matchups at SMU and at home against Clemson. The race to determine the participants in the 2024 ACC Championship Game will be impacted greatly by the outcomes of those two games.
Up next: at SMU
5. Louisville (5-3, 3-2 ACC)
The Cardinals seemed well on their way to what would have been their fourth loss in five games as they fell behind Boston College 20-0. Instead, Jeff Brohm's team showed tremendous mental toughness and outscored the Eagles 31-7 on their home field the rest of the way to earn a pivotal victory. Louisville will get another chance to beat a highly-ranked team next week at Clemson, but given the way the Tigers have been playing recently, and given the Cardinals' 0-3 record against ranked teams this season, it's unlikely to be a test they'll pass. But at the very least, bowl eligibility is still very much on the table for Louisville thanks to the big comeback win in Chestnut Hill.
Up next: at Clemson
6. Virginia Tech (5-3, 3-1 ACC)
Don't look now, but the Hokies are cruising. Virginia Tech is on a three-game winning streak and has won those three games by a combined 60 points. No, the opponents weren't the highest quality, but wins are wins and Virginia Tech has five of them now after a rough 2-3 start to the season. Brent Pry's group will look to make it four in a row and secure bowl eligibility for the second season in a row next week at Syracuse. Looking beyond that, it's entirely possible that the Hokies win three of their last four games (with a loss to Clemson) to finish at 8-4 and 6-2 in the ACC. That would be a successful year despite falling short of the lofty preseason aspirations.
Up next: at Syracuse
7. Duke (6-2, 2-2 ACC)
We've already mentioned the multiple chances the Blue Devils had to knock off SMU on Saturday. The blocked field goal at the end of regulation was egregious, but the decision to go for two as the home team in overtime should be questioned regardless of the outcome. The Blue Devils have now lost two of their last three games and could be headed towards another defeat as they travel to take on Miami in what could have been a battle of two undefeated teams had Duke not slipped up against Georgia Tech and SMU; also, a return trip for Manny Diaz to face his former team.
Up next: at Miami
8. Syracuse (5-2, 2-2 ACC)
The Orange, and more specifically Kyle McCord, would like nothing more than to completely wipe away their 41-13 loss to Pittsburgh from existence. What was billed as a significant matchup between second-tier ACC contenders quickly went awry as McCord threw four interceptions in the first half, three of which were returned for pick sixes. Despite the Cuse defense playing fairly well, Pitt jumped out to a 31-0 halftime lead and cruised to another win to remain unbeaten. Now, the Orange must quickly regain their composure as they welcome a Virginia Tech team that comes in with a lot of momentum.
Up next: vs. Virginia Tech
9. Georgia Tech (5-4, 3-3 ACC)
Lane Stadium is a tough place to win; it gets even tougher when you don't have your starting quarterback. Haynes King missed his second-straight game due to injury and the Yellow Jackets again looked out of sorts offensively, this time producing their worst offensive game of the season in a 21-6 loss at Virginia Tech. Fortunately, Georgia Tech has a bye next week that will hopefully give King enough time to return to the field. Unfortunately, Georgia Tech still has one of the most brutal closing schedules in the country, with games against No. 5 Miami and at No. 2 Georgia sandwiching a game against NC State that will likely represent the Yellow Jackets' best and only opportunity to reach bowl eligibility.
Up next: idle
10. Virginia (4-4, 2-3 ACC)
The losses to Louisville and Clemson were understandable. This one was not. North Carolina came to Scott Stadium on a four-game losing streak, hadn't won a game since beating NC Central in week 3, and was starting a third string quarterback. The Cavaliers let the Tar Heels steamroll them 41-14 in one of the worst results of Tony Elliott's tenure as head coach at Virginia. Three weeks after starting the season 4-1, UVA's hopes of reaching bowl eligibility have all but vanished as the Hoos face a closing schedule that goes: at No. 18 Pittsburgh, at No. 8 Notre Dame, home vs. No. 20 SMU, and at Virginia Tech. Finding two wins in that stretch is nearly impossible and finding even one might be asking too much. Virginia just might end the season on a seven-game losing streak.
Up next: idle
The Rest:
11. Wake Forest (4-4, 2-2 ACC)
12. Boston College (4-4, 1-3 ACC)
13. NC State (4-4, 1-3 ACC)
14. North Carolina (4-4, 1-3 ACC)
15. Cal (4-4, 0-4 ACC)
16. Stanford (2-6, 1-4 ACC)
17. Florida State (1-7, 1-6 ACC)
