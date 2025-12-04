Three Key Takeaways from the Virginia Cavaliers' Early Signing Period

College football programs across the country were hustling today as they navigated the early signing period. Among the programs was, of course, UVA. Head coach Tony Elliott sat down with the media today to discuss the incoming players and where his program is heading. With the day quickly coming to an end, here are three takeaways from the early signing period.

Elliott Strives to Mix the Offensive Line

Nov 29, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Kameron Courtney (5) runs with the ball as Virginia Tech Hokies cornerback Thomas Williams (23) and Hokies safety Tyson Flowers (11) chase in the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

During his press conference this afternoon, Elliott explained the difficulty that comes with trying to develop the offensive line. As a result, he is aiming to mix the high school players while also utilizing the portal; this will likely put UVA in the best possible position ahead of their 2026 campaign.

"... I would love to have a bunch of high school guys that you're developing. But you're seeing it all across college football. What's happening is, man, your depth really gets challenged, especially late in the season," said Elliott. "And we all know that offensive line is the group that takes probably the longest to develop, just because it's such a big transition going from the high school game to the college game, from a size standpoint, speed of game, strength, knowledge, execution, all of that. So we want to continue to identify high school guys and have them developing, but also we're going to have to supplement with the portal."

Quarterback Position Is in Question

Nov 1, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) warms up before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

As announced on Wednesday, Virginia's star quarterback Chandler Morris is looking to gain an additional year of eligibility. While this is still in the works and remains unofficial, this could potentially result in excellent news for the Cavaliers. Morris has consistently served as one of UVA's leaders — retaining him would be ideal, but the chances appear to be rather slim. However, Elliott feels confident that Ely Hamrick will be able to carry the weight in the case that Morris is out. As he stated:

"Yeah, there's been some talks with Chandler of possibly, still that's to be determined. So not going to say if that's going to happen or not. So we're planning as if it's not. So we want to continue to bring in guys. I think the quarterback position, you're going to have to recruit that position every single year..."

A Successful Football Season Brings a Successful Recruiting Season

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) celebrates a touchdown against the Duke Blue Devils in the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Unsurprisingly, college football programs with a record as impressive as Virginia's end up capturing quite a bit of attention. It's no secret that UVA has had a spectacular 2025 campaign, and now Elliott is starting to see it translate into his recruitment. The Cavaliers have carved out a new name for themselves this year, and they've become an imposing team to face. UVA has been using this new footing to its advantage.

"... I'm very hopeful and optimistic that we'll be able to get in a conversation with some guys that maybe in the past when you said Virginia, it's like, okay, good academic school, but I'm focusing on bigger football," Elliott stated. "I think now with what we've experienced this season, in Scott Stadium with with the fans filling up the seats and creating an unbelievable environment to play in the success on the field man. You're in conversation for the postseason. So I think it's going to get us to the table and we started to see that before like you look at some of the top players in the state, that are leaving the state."

Although much of the college football world has been focused on the early signing period, it shouldn't be forgotten that UVA's ACC Championship Game is right around the corner. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. EST against the Duke Blue Devils in Charlotte.

