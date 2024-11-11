Virginia Football: ACC Football Week 12 Power Rankings
Two ranked teams in the ACC lost this week, rewriting the rankings and shifting the complexion of the ACC Championship race. With only three weeks left in the regular season, teams are making their final push for spots in the College Football Playoff, conference title games, or bowl eligibility.
With that said, here are our Week 11 ACC Football Power Rankings and what the college football playoff predictor says about the top teams' playoff chances.
1. SMU (8-1, 5-0 ACC) - 38% Chance to Make the CFP
The Mustangs were on a bye this week as they continue to sit atop the ACC. SMU has a relatively easy schedule left against Boston College (home), UVA (away), and Cal (home) to close the season. Since SMU was on bye this week, we will highlight the talented SMU football social media department that has executed the Minecraft College Football trend to absolute perfection.
Up Next: vs. Boston College
2. Miami (9-1, 5-1 ACC) - 60% Chance to Make the CFP
The Hurricanes suffered their first loss this past weekend at the hands of Georgia Tech. Miami had tiptoed past close games against Virginia Tech and Cal earlier this year. Still, everything finally came crashing down for Miami on Saturday as the offense operated in spurts, and the defense struggled against the Yellow Jacket rushing attack led by Haynes King. Despite the loss, a win in the conference championship would still secure Miami a ticket to the college football playoff.
Up Next: Idle
3. Louisville (6-3, 4-2 ACC)
The Cardinals used this past week to rest up for their final three games. After a massive win over Clemson two weeks ago, Tyler Shough and this Louisville offense will be a formidable opponent moving forward. Louisville still has tough opponents in Pittsburgh and Kentucky, but only a three-loss season would be something to be proud of for Jeff Brohm and Co.
Up next: at Stanford
4. Clemson (7-2, 6-1 ACC)
Clemson redeemed itself this past weekend with a big second half en route to a key victory in Blacksburg over Virginia Tech. The Tigers are currently tied with Miami for the second spot in the ACC championship, as all Clemson can do is continue to win and hope the tiebreaker can go their way. Playoff hopes are still alive but not looking great.
Up Next: at Pittsburgh
5. Pittsburgh (7-2, 3-2 ACC)
The Panthers suffered a brutal loss on Saturday night to the Virginia Cavaliers at home. What made the loss so brutal were the injuries of quarterback Eli Holstein and star wide receiver Konata Mumpfield. The two have been vital to the Pittsburgh offense all year, and if either is out, it could be trouble for a team that started so strong.
For a recap of the Virginia vs. Pittsburgh game: Virginia Football Claws Back to Upset Pittsburgh on the Road 24-19
Up next: vs. Clemson
6. Duke (7-3, 3-3 ACC)
After back-to-back losses to Miami and SMU, the Blue Devils bounced back this week with a decisive win over NC State. Maalik Murphy showed confidence against the Wolfpack, throwing for 245 yards and two touchdowns as the Blue Devils will rest up before closing their season against Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.
Up Next: Idle
7. Georgia Tech (6-4, 4-3 ACC)
The best upset of the week goes to the Yellow Jackets, who used the legs of Haynes King and Co. to rush for 271 yards to power past the No. 4 Miami Hurricanes. The two-quarterback system of King and Aaron Philo frustrated the Canes defense, which has struggled all year. Even more impressive was limiting Cam Ward and the Miami offense to only 23 points, a season-low.
Up Next: Idle
8. Virginia (5-4, 3-3 ACC)
Although in the shadow of Georgia Tech’s massive upset, the Cavaliers found an upset of their own with a shocking win over No. 18 Pittsburgh to keep their bowl hopes alive. Under Tony Elliott, Virginia is 4-0 off the bye, which prompts me to say that the Hoos should schedule Alabama after their next bye, or Vanderbilt.
Five Takeaways from Virginia Football's 24-19 Upset over Pittsburgh
Up Next: at Notre Dame
9. Syracuse (6-3, 3-3 ACC)
Syracuse has played numerous close games this season, but unfortunately, last week did not go their way with a 37-31 loss to Boston College. Allowing 313 rushing yards will lose you a football game, and that’s what happened on Saturday.
Up Next: At Cal
10. Virginia Tech (5-5, 3-3 ACC)
The Hokies fall back in the rankings this week after a tough home loss to the Clemson Tigers. The Virginia Tech season would be so much different if they had defeated Vanderbilt in week one, and if that Hail Mary counted against Miami, but here they are at 10th in the power rankings.
Up Next: Idle
The Rest:
11. North Carolina (5-4, 2-3 ACC)
12. Boston College (5-4, 2-3 ACC)
13. Cal (5-4, 1-4 ACC)
14. NC State (5-5, 2-4 ACC)
15. Wake Forest (4-5, 2-3 ACC)
16. Stanford (2-7, 1-5 ACC)
17. Florida State (1-9, 1-7 ACC)
