Five Takeaways from Virginia Football's 24-19 Upset over Pittsburgh
In need of a win, Virginia football (5-4, 3-3 ACC) responded off the bye with a massive 24-19 upset over the No. 18 Pittsburgh Panthers (7-2, 3-2 ACC) to propel the Cavaliers back into bowl contention as the Hoos now need only one more victory to reach the illustrious six-win mark for bowl eligibility.
With that said, here's five takeaways from Virginia's thrilling upset over the Pittsburgh:
Jonas Sanker is an NFL Caliber Safety
The Cavaliers leading tackler and leader of the defense put the football world on watch on Saturday night. Sanker single-handedly was the spark that allowed the Cavaliers to come back and defeat Pittsburgh on the road. His block on the field goal was magnificent before the interception on the ensuing Pittsburgh drive injected life into the Cavaliers. Sanker stepped up when his team needed him most and will be a future role player in an NFL franchise. Sanker also added five total tackles on the night, four solo.
Virginia Has a Shot to Become Bowl Eligible
An unlikely and unpredictable path to five wins for the Cavaliers puts them one game away from bowl eligibility. After the demoralizing loss to North Carolina, many thought the season was over for the Hoos; Saturday night's win demonstrated this team's resilience and fortitude even during tough times. Further, this win shows why Tony Elliott should and will be the future of this football program. The Hoos must find one more win between Notre Dame, SMU, or Virginia Tech. Although this will be difficult, this win inspires confidence that one more regular season win is possible.
The Virginia Rushing Attack was Stellar
The source of the Virginia offense on Saturday night started on the ground. Xavier Brown led the Hoos with 68 yards rushing and one touchdown, while Kobe Pace rattled off 52 yards and a touchdown. The duo was used in rotation, creating a two-headed monster that dominated the Pittsburgh defense all night long. Colandrea also utilized his legs, which was, for the majority of the night, more effective than throwing the ball. The sophomore quarterback scrambled for 40 yards on the ground as the Cavaliers had 170 yards rushing, an impressive performance.
Cavaliers Beat Themselves in the First Half
Virginia could've and should have won this game by more than five points, but mistakes, primarily in the first half, allowed this contest to be much closer than it should have been. The Malachi Fields bobbled ball that resulted in an interception robbed Virginia of a touchdown before Colandrea threw an interception right at a Pittsburgh linebacker, giving the Panthers excellent field position. Daniel Sparks, although he had a 66-yard bomb in the second half, had a 16-yard punt earlier in the game. Corey Thomas Jr., who had the game-sealing interception, also had a pass interference that continued a Pittsburgh drive on the verge of collapse on third and long. Virginia was fortunate to have left Pittsburgh with a victory, as mistakes like these are usually on the stat sheet of the losing team.
Colandrea Shows Poise in the Clutch
Colandrea did not play his best football game on Saturday night, but despite this, at the end of the game, the sophomore delivered a masterful drive that lasted eight minutes and 26 seconds and ended in a Will Bettridge field goal. Colandrea showed incredible poise, slowly leading the team down the field, being mindful of the clock, and reading what the defense gave him. The drive included a 16-yard rush from Colandrea, a 25-yard pass to Tyree, and a 12-yard pass to Pace as Colandrea played smart and conservative football, allowing Virginia to seal the victory over Pitt.
