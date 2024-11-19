Virginia Football: ACC Football Week 13 Power Rankings
12 weeks of the college football season are in the books and the conference championship title races are heating up. Let's check in on the Atlantic Coast Conference to see who's trending up, who's trending down, and who has a chance to make the ACC Championship Game.
Here are our week 13 ACC Football Power Rankings:
1. SMU (9-1, 6-0 ACC)
The Mustangs were tested by the visiting Boston College Eagles, but ultimately held them off for their seventh-consecutive victory, 38-28, on Saturday in Dallas. SMU is now two wins away from completing its first season in the ACC undefeated, a remarkable feat. The Mustangs can also clinch their spot in the ACC Championship game with a win next week at Virginia. A spot in the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff is certainly on the table for Rhett Lashlee's Mustangs.
Up next: at Virginia
2. Miami (9-1, 5-1 ACC)
The Hurricanes were idle this week, giving them plenty of time to think about, and hopefully get over, their disastrous loss at Georgia Tech in week 11 that ended their bid for a perfect season. The good news for Miami is that the tiebreaker with Clemson is in its favor. Assuming SMU takes one spot in the ACC title game, the Hurricanes would be there as well if both they and the Tigers finish 7-1 in the ACC, due to their record against common opponents. The decisive tiebreaker is Louisville, as Miami beat Louisville while Clemson lost to Louisville. The Canes need only win their last two games at home against Wake Forest and on the road at Syracuse in order to book their ticket to Charlotte and keep their CFP hopes alive.
Up next: vs. Wake Forest
3. Clemson (8-2, 7-1 ACC)
Clemson has bounced back nicely since that ugly loss to Louisville in week 10, picking up a couple of impressive road victories at Virginia Tech and then at Pittsburgh this past weekend. Unfortunately for Dabo Swinney's Tigers, they do not control their own destiny. In fact, they are already done playing ACC games as their last two games are against the Citadel and No. 19 South Carolina. Even if Clemson wins both of those games to finish the year 10-2, it's unlikely that will be enough to earn a CFP bid given the strength of the SEC and Big Ten. The ACC will not be a multi-bid league and so Clemson needs Miami to lose one of its final two games (or for SMU to lose both of its final two games) in order to make the ACC Championship Game and have a chance at making the playoff.
4. Louisville (6-4, 4-3 ACC)
Louisville's roller coaster season continues. The Cardinals had only a slim chance of making the ACC Championship Game after knocking off Clemson on the road and would have needed a lot to go their way, but now those chances are completely gone after completely blowing the game at Stanford, who had lost its previous six games and had only one ACC win on the season coming in. With the game tied with just a few seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Louisville went for it on fourth down from the Stanford 45-yard line and didn't convert. The Cardinals then committed two penalties on defense in the last five seconds of the game to give Stanford a chance at a game-winning field goal and Emmet Kenney made the 52-yarder as time expired. That's how a team that beat Clemson on the road and lost to three top 15 teams by one possession each fell to one of the basement dwellers of the ACC. Brutal.
Up next: vs. Pittsburgh
5. Pittsburgh (7-3, 3-3 ACC)
After starting the season 7-0, Pat Narduzzi's Panthers have had their season go off the rails in the last three weeks. First, Pitt got ran off the field at SMU. Then, Virginia came in to Acrisure Stadium and handed the Panthers a 24-19 loss and knocked out their starting quarterback Eli Holstein. With Nate Yarnell in at quarterback, Pitt gave an impressive effort and even held the lead on Clemson with less than two minutes to go. But Cade Klubnik got loose for a 50-yard touchdown run and the Panthers couldn't answer. It's the most respectable of the three losses, but it's a three-game losing streak nonetheless. Now, the Panthers will have to take down No. 19 Louisville on the road in order to avoid a fourth loss in a row.
Up next: at Louisville
6. Duke (7-3, 3-3 ACC)
Duke was idle this week after taking down rival NC State 29-19 in week 11. The Blue Devils have a chance to go 9-3 in their first season under Manny Diaz, which would be a remarkable opening salvo. A good bowl game and a top five finish in the ACC is also on the table. Rested and ready, Duke welcomes Virginia Tech to Durham on Saturday.
Up next: vs. Virginia Tech
7. Georgia Tech (6-4, 4-3 ACC)
The Yellow Jackets had a bye this week, giving them some extra time to celebrate their epic victory over then-No. 4 Miami in week 11. In one of the toughest closing schedules in the country, Georgia Tech took down a top five team in order to pick up that crucial sixth win to reach bowl eligibility. Now, the question is what else can the Yellow Jackets accomplish in the remainder of the season. Georgia Tech hosts NC State on Thursday night before making the short trip to Athens to take on Georgia in the regular season finale.
Up next: vs. NC State
8. Syracuse (7-3, 4-3 ACC)
The Orange have alternated wins and losses over their last five games. Most recently, Syracuse bounced back from a tough loss at Boston College by holding off California in the final road game of the season. A late non-conference game at UConn next week should give the Orange their eighth win of the season and then they welcome Miami to the Dome for the regular season finale. This is still shaping up to be a great first season for Fran Brown as head coach at Syracuse.
9. North Carolina (6-4, 3-3 ACC)
Since suffering four-straight losses in the middle of the season, Mack Brown has gotten the Tar Heels back on track, winning their last three games, including a nice 31-24 win over Wake Forest last week. A five-game winning streak to end the regular season, a 5-3 finish in the ACC, and an eight-win season are all on the board for UNC if it can take care of business on the road at Boston College and then back at home against NC State in the regular season finale.
10. Virginia (5-5, 3-3 ACC)
There's no shame in losing at Notre Dame, but given how good UVA's defense played, holding the Irish to 1/12 on third downs and only giving up two touchdowns on Notre Dame drives that started outside of the UVA 35-yard line, it feels like this game should have been closer than the 35-14 final score. Instead, Anthony Colandrea threw three interceptions, continuing a disturbing downward trend of quarterback play for the sophomore, and the Cavaliers took themselves out of the game in the first half. Now, Virginia faces a third-consecutive ranked opponent, hosting No. 13 SMU on Saturday, before traveling to Virginia Tech for the Commonwealth Clash, needing a victory in one of those two games to reach bowl eligibility. It's crunch time for Tony Elliott's Wahoos.
The Rest:
11. Virginia Tech (5-5, 3-3 ACC)
12. Boston College (5-5, 2-4 ACC)
13. NC State (5-5, 2-4 ACC)
14. California (5-5, 1-5 ACC)
15. Stanford (3-7, 2-5 ACC)
16. Wake Forest (4-6, 2-4 ACC)
17. Florida State (1-9, 1-7 ACC)