Virginia football currently set to have all upperclassman starters

The picture of Virginia’s starting lineup is becoming clearer as the Cavaliers approach their season opener two weeks from now. Based on rumblings from fall camp, it is most likely that Virginia will have a starting lineup composed entirely of upperclassmen — a majority of which are graduate players.

Here is a look at how the offense and defense stack up by year, with a few notes to follow. If a player redshirted, they will be listed as the year above (for example, a redshirt junior will be listed as a senior, because they are in their fourth year of being with a college football program).

The Cavaliers are not lacking in the department of experience. This is the roster with the most career snaps, starts and games played in all of college football this season. That is reflected in their starting lineup.

Graduate students: Nine

Beau Pribula, McKale Boley, Noah Josey, Drake Metcalf, Makilan Thomas, Monroe Mills, Dakota Twitty, Rico Flores Jr. and Jacquon Gibson

Seniors: One

Jekail Middlebrook

Juniors: One

Da’Shawn Martin

Virginia will likely end up starting nine graduate students — a shockingly large figure. Half of them make up the offensive line, a unit in which every starter has at least one all-conference season under their belt. Behind them is a graduate quarterback, handing off to a graduate running back whose blockers are graduate receivers and a tight end.

Even if a few starters change — if Peyton Lewis or Kam Courtney step in — the all-upperclassman lineup is preserved on offense.

Graduate students: Three

Fisher Camac, Jacobie Henderson, Donavon Platt

Seniors: Six

Kam Robinson, Brandyn Hillman, Jason Hammond, Anthony Britton, Maddox Marcellus and Matthew Fobbs-White

Juniors: Two

Ethan Minter and Omillio Agard

The defense has slightly less experience than the offense, but it is still almost entirely made of fourth or fifth-year players. Most of these players were on the 2025 roster and played hundreds of snaps together. The main additions (Henderson, Hillman, Fobbs-White and Agard) are hyperathletic and should have the freedom to be aggressive knowing that they are supported by a continuity-fueled chorus.

The depth

Virginia's immediate depth features ample graduate players as well. On the defensive line, seven of the 11 rotation players are all graduates. The top two backup safeties are graduates too, plus offensive contributors such as Xavier Brown, Ryan Brubaker, Noah Hartsoe and Tyson Davis.

Taking a brief glance at the special teams unit, every projected player on the depth chart is at least a junior — and the kicker-punter duo of Will Bettridge and Daniel Sparks is back for year five as the main legs. All throughout the roster, Tony Elliott has assembled a veteran group.