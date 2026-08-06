Virginia and Beau Pribula understand place, production and power

For the fifth year in a row, Virginia football will begin the season with a new starting quarterback. The Cavaliers had their pick between a pair of experienced transfers, electing to roll with Missouri grad transfer Beau Pribula.

It is a calculated move. Pribula’s statistics are not all that impressive on the surface, but when factoring in his on-field play, injuries, opponents and physical talent, an impressive player is at the helm in the Cavaliers No. 7 jersey.

Coach Tony Elliott said that Pribula earned the role for his leadership.

“I think there's just been several moments [when he impressed],” Elliott said. “His poise, the way he engages with folks, how he handled himself at ACC Media Days, out at practice after the determination that we're going to go in this direction, and I made that announcement to the team.”

Previously, Pribula had said that leadership was earned. He did not want to immediately be a vocal leader as a transfer joining a team that just won 11 games. So he led by example, arriving early for training and cultivating connections with his new teammates.

And once Pribula was announced as the starting quarterback, he became a vocal leader.

“I observe how he interacts with the guys in the dining room,” Elliott said. “He sits with a lot of different people engaging with different position groups, which tells you that this guy understands as a quarterback, you've got to galvanize the entire team, not just one side of the ball or your skill guys. You've got to be able to sit down and talk to D-Linemen, you've got to be able to engage with defensive backs, right? So they'll all follow you.”

Pribula may be friendly with his defensive players — but on the field, defensive coordinator John Rudzinski calls him “a lot to get ready for.”

Rudzinski said that Pribula’s athleticism, arm, and strong command of Virginia’s offense can effectively “eliminate [defensive] scheme.” He also mentioned a trait which Pribula’s previous coaches raved about — processing.

“And so, goodness, he's a lot to get ready for,” Rudzinski said. “I tell you what, he makes us really, really good on defense because he'll stress us and he'll come into the meeting room or come on the chalkboard and go, ‘hey, Rud, just FYI, your corner's doing this, your safety's doing this, and I know this call's coming.’ And that's good for me as a coordinator to know so that when we're getting ready for these other opponents, we'll make sure to try to fix some of those issues.”

The Cavaliers are feeling confident with Pribula under center. They hope he and his 2026 Cavaliers will sustain success this year — and take another step forward.