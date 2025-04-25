Virginia Football Lines Up Visits With Two More Transfer Targets
Virginia continues to be aggressive in the spring transfer portal window. Tony Elliott and the Cavaliers have reportedly lined up visits with two more transfer targets: Hawaii cornerback transfer Caleb Brown and Wyoming running back transfer Harrison Waylee. UVA has already picked up two transfers at those positions in the spring transfer window, but the Hoos are looking to further reinforce those positions.
According to a report from Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports on Thursday, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Florida State are expected to get visits from Caleb Brown, who started four games at cornerback for the Rainbow Warriors last season and was second on the team in pass breakups.
A 6'1", 160-pound defensive back from Anniston, Alabama, Caleb "C-Bo" Brown began his college career at Kennesaw State, where he redshirted the 2021 season before transitioning to Butler Community College in El Dorado, Kansas. In the 2022 season, Brown led his team with five interceptions and 14 pass breakups and also registered 39 total tackles and blocked a field goal, earning an All-Jayhawk Conference honorable mention.
Brown then headed to the Division I FBS level, transferring to Hawaii ahead of the 2023 season. He played in all 13 games and made one start in 2023, playing primarily at cornerback but also helping out on special teams. Brown finished the year with 17 total tackles, 12 solo stops, two tackles for loss, and seven passes defended, good for third on the team. In his lone start of the season on the road against Oregon, Brown came up with six tackles and two tackles for loss.
This past season, Brown began the year in the starting lineup, starting four of the first five games of the season at cornerback. He did not start a game after week 5, though, and instead provided depth for the Rainbow Warriors at corner. Despite losing the starting job, Brown finished the season with 24 total tackles, 19 of them solo stops, two tackles for loss, and was second on the team with seven passes defended. He also forced a fumble in week 4 against Northern Iowa.
Caleb Brown entered the transfer portal in the spring window and is now expected to take a visit to Virginia, who still would like to pick up two or three more cornerback transfers even after grabbing a commitment from Cincinnati transfer corner Jordan Robinson last week. The Cavaliers will have to fend off a couple of ACC rivals to get Caleb Brown, though, as he is expected to visit Virginia Tech and Florida State as well. The dates for his three visits have yet to be publicized.
According to a report from Greg Madia of the Daily Progress on Thursday, Virginia is currently hosting Wyoming running back transfer Harrison Waylee, who was an All-Mountain West honorable mention in 2023 before missing most of this past season with an injury,
A 5'10", 212-pound running back from Johnston, Iowa, Waylee began his career at Northern Illinois, where he rushed for nearly 2,000 yards over the course of three seasons including a 2022 campaign in which he rushed for 899 yards and five touchdowns en route to earning a Third-Team All-Mid-American Conference selection. After ranking in the top 50 in the country with 81.7 rushing yards per game in 2022, Waylee transferred to Wyoming.
In his first season with the Cowboys, Waylee played in 10 games with nine starts and rushed for 947 yards and five touchdowns and added 12 catches for 66 yards. He averaged 5.8 yards per carry and 94.7 rushing yards per game, which ranked fourth in the Mountain West Conference and 24th in the country. Waylee rushed for 191 yards against New Mexico, 156 yards against Appalachian State, 128 yards against Colorado State, and 110 yards on the road at Texas.
Waylee suffered a knee injury in fall camp ahead of the 2024 season and had to undergo surgery. He rehabbed and returned to the field for the final four games of the season, but was able to preserve his redshirt with the intention of returning to Wyoming next season. Instead, Waylee has entered the transfer portal and will look to finish his collegiate career elsewhere.
For his career, Waylee has played in 36 games, racking up 3,199 rushing yards on 600 carries, averaging 5.3 yards per carry and 88.9 rushing yards per game for his career. He has 16 career rushing touchdowns and 3,456 career yards from scrimmage.
Virginia entered the spring transfer window wanting to reinforce its running back unit, which is headlined by returning senior Xavier Brown and North Carolina Central transfer J'Mari Taylor. The Cavaliers have already added another running back transfer in Colorado's Isaiah Augustave and are now targeting another experienced and productive running back in Harrison Waylee.