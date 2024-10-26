Virginia Football Suffers 41-14 Loss vs. North Carolina
Virginia football fell to 4-4 and 2-3 in ACC play with a disappointing 41-14 loss versus North Carolina on Saturday at Scott Stadium. The beatdown came as a surprise to many, as UNC came into the contest on a four-loss skid. With the victory, the Tar Heels improve to 4-4 and 1-3 in ACC play.
The contest started off well for the Hoos, forcing a UNC punt on their first possession before driving into the red zone. Unfortunately for Virginia, the red zone troubles of the 2024 season were amplified in today's contest, and after a poor snap from backup center Noah Josey flew over Colandrea's head, the Hoos failed to find the end zone and settled for an early FG - their only lead of the game at 3-0.
UNC responded to the early lead with a scoring drive of their own, this one for a touchdown on a 37-yard connection from Jacolby Criswell to wide receiver JJ Jones. Other than another failed red zone trip that saw the Hoos tack on another field goal, the rest of the first half was a one-sided affair. Colandrea was under constant pressure and the Cavaliers amassed just 77 total yards through the first two quarters. A balanced UNC offensive attack between Criswell, star running back Omarion Hampton, and JJ Jones proved too much to handle for a struggling UVA defense. Hampton punched in a rushing touchdown just before the two-minute timeout, and after another UVA three-and-out. the UNC offense drove down the field, with Criswell finding JJ Jones for his second touchdown of the game, this time a 31-yard score that ballooned UNC's halftime lead to 24-6.
The second half did not improve in any aspect of the game for the Hoos. The first drive of the half saw Anthony Colandrea throw an interception, and UNC turned around and immediately found the end zone again on another Hampton touchdown. Including that interception, the Colandrea offense started the second half with the following string of results: interception, punt, interception, turnover downs. The second interception further exasperated UVA's abysmal performance in the red zone, as Colandrea threw an 86-yard pick-six on the UNC 16-yard line. At this point, Scott Stadium was emptying out with the Hoos down 38-6, and some boos from the Virginia faithful raining onto the field.
The lone offensive highlight of the game came from Tony Muskett, who replaced Colandrea down 32 points midway through the fourth quarter. On Muskett's third pass attempt, he connected with JR Wilson for a 68-yard score - the first of Wilson's young career. Naturally, Elliott was asked about Muskett, Colandrea, and the starting QB role postgame given Muskett's garbage time efficiency in the last two losses; Elliott was far from brushing the idea of a QB change off, saying it is "good to see Tony come in and have some success" and that he will "evaluate" the QB role during the bye week.
UNC would tack on a field goal late in the fourth, extending the lead further to 41-14, the score that would hold as final and hand them their first ACC victory of the season.
For Virginia, this loss against a fairly average UNC squad makes the 4-1 Cavaliers from just three weeks ago seem like a distant memory. Today's loss was a beatdown on both sides of the football. Colandrea could barely breathe under center as he was sacked nine times in the contest, he took a step back in the turnover department with 2 interceptions on the day, and once again found himself on the bench in the late stages of a loss. The defense did little to help the cause, with poor tackling and a lack of pressure allowing the UNC offense to move up and down the field with relative ease en route to 428 total yards and 41 points.
Tony Elliott took the blame for the defeat in his postgame presser, immediately apologizing to the administration and declaring he "did not do a good job" having the team prepared for UNC. After this home blowout for a program that seemed to be heading in the right direction, perhaps the only bright spot after the defeat is that the Hoos have a bye week to watch the film and come better prepared for an even tougher matchup, on the road against the No. 19 Pittsburgh Panthers on November 9th.