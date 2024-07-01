Virginia Football: Top 75 Offensive Tackle Jim Harris Commits to UVA
Virginia football stays hot on the recruiting trail, picking up a commitment from three-star offensive tackle Jim Harris on Monday afternoon. Harris took an official visit to UVA in the second week of June and subsequently cancelled an official visit to Pittsburgh for later that month before making it official with the Cavaliers in a social media post on the first day of July.
A 6'5", 285-pound offensive tackle from Muskegon, Michigan, Harris is rated a three-star prospect and the No. 75 offensive tackle in the country per the 247Sports Composite as well as the No. 21 overall recruit in the state of Michigan. Harris held offers from nearly 20 programs, including Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Indiana, Cincinnati, Vanderbilt, and Liberty.
As a junior in 2023, Harris helped lead Muskegon High School to a state championship, blocking for an offense that racked up 5,400 yards of total offense and 4,600 rushing yards. Click here to watch his junior season highlights on Hudl.
Harris is the third offensive lineman to commit to Virginia out of the class of 2025, joining Jon Adair (Nashville, TN) and Grayson Reid (Washington, D.C.).
Virginia football now has 16 verbal commits in its 2025 recruiting class:
- ATH Isaiah Robinson (Richmond, VA)
- QB Cole Geer (Deerfield, MA)
- OT Jon Adair (Nashville, TN)
- OL Grayson Reid (Washington, DC)
- CB Christopher Spence (Virginia Beach, VA)
- TE Justin Zames (Tampa, FL)
- LB Isaiah Reese (Exeter, NH)
- TE Willem Thurber (Deerfield, MA)
- S Justin Rowe (Asheville, NC)
- RB Xay Davis (Richmond, VA)
- QB Bjorn Jurgensen (Orlando, FL)
- WR Dillon Newton-Short (Chesterfield, VA)
- S Davin Chandler (Berlin, MD)
- CB Montino Williams Jr. (Chesterfield, VA)
- DL Sichan John (Dacula, GA)
- OT Jim Harris (Muskegon, MI)