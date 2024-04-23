Virginia Hosting Saint Mary's Transfer Guard Aidan Mahaney for Official Visit
This is shaping up to be a critical week on the Virginia men's basketball recruiting front. The Cavaliers are now scheduled to host three transfer portal visitors this week, as Saint Mary's transfer guard Aidan Mahaney will reportedly begin an official visit at Virginia on Tuesday, as first reported by Jon Rothstein.
A 6'3" sophomore guard from Lafayette, California, Mahaney was selected to the All-West Coast Conference First Team in each of his two seasons playing for the Gaels. As a freshman in 2022-2023, Mahaney led all WCC freshmen in field goal percentage (42.8%) and three-point shooting (40.0%). This past season, Mahaney logged 34 starts and averaged 13.9 points, 2.6 assists, and 2.6 rebounds and shot 35.5% from beyond the arc and 81.3% from the free throw line.
Entering the transfer portal with two years of eligibility, Mahaney immediately became one of the hottest available players on the market, with Duke, UConn, Kentucky, Alabama, Villanova, Creighton, Arkansas, Michigan, Xavier, USC, and other major conference programs all reportedly reaching out.
Mahaney has so far taken a visit to Creighton and according to his AAU coach Ryan Silver and reported by Aaron Torres, has scheduled visits to Virginia and UConn and will then take a visit to one of Florida, USC, or Kentucky.
It's been a busy few weeks on the recruiting trail for Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers, who hosted multiple high school recruits this weekend, including class of 2024 four-star point guard Trent Perry, and are now hosting both Mahaney and Illinois-Chicago transfer wing Toby Okani on Tuesday. Virginia is also hosting Northern Illinois transfer forward Xavier Amos for an official visit starting Friday. Mahaney's former teammate at Saint Mary's, transfer forward Joshua Jefferson, visited UVA a couple of weekends ago, but has since taken a couple of other visits and appears to be headed to Iowa State.
Virginia has plenty of room to take on at least a few of these visitors should they choose to commit, as the Cavaliers currently have four open scholarship spots for the 2024-2025 season.
More Virginia Men's Basketball News and Content
Virginia to Host Northern Illinois Transfer Xavier Amos for Official Visit
Virginia's Updated Scholarship Picture With Dante Harris Transferring Out
Virginia to Host Four-Star Point Guard Trent Perry for Official Visit
Virginia Guard Reece Beekman Declares for 2024 NBA Draft
Virginia to Host UIC Transfer Wing Toby Okani for Official Visit
Could Trent Perry be the Solution to Virginia's Point Guard Problem?
Virginia Basketball Transfer Portal Contact Live Tracker