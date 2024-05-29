Virginia Lacrosse: A Look at the Legacy of Connor Shellenberger
A Charlottesville native, Connor Shellenberger started attending games at Klockner Stadium when he was 10 or 11 years old. Years later, he departed the University of Virginia as Virginia lacrosse’s only three-time Tewaaraton Finalist and four-time First-Team All-American. In the process, he registered 131 goals and 192 assists, good for 323 points, the most by someone to ever don the orange and blue uniform.
Shellenberger also leaves with one National Championship, three Championship Weekend appearances, numerous clutch performances, and jaw-dropping highlights.
With that said, let’s look at the best moments and performances of Connor Shellenberger’s career at the University of Virginia.
Year One - The Freshman Phenom
First Goal - Virginia vs. Towson (2/6/21)
After redshirting his first year, Shellenberger made his presence known immediately, delivering Virginia’s first goal of the 2021 season. After the goal, he added another three goals alongside three assists, good for seven points on the day.
The Birth of Mr. May - Virginia vs. North Carolina 5/29/21
In his first two tournament games, Shellenberger registered a combined 12 points to propel the Cavaliers to Championship Weekend with wins over Bryant and Georgetown. Then, against the No. 1 ranked Tar Heels in the semifinals of the NCAA tournament, Shellenberger delivered a two-goal, four-assist performance, which included assists to Payton Cormier and Ian Laviano for the final two goals to lift Virginia to a 12-11 win over North Carolina, advancing UVA to the National Championship.
“He’s Virginia’s Mr. Unpredictable,” said Paul Carcaterra about Shellenberger’s First Season. “His quarterbacking skills are masterful.”
The National Championship - Virginia vs Maryland 5/31/21
On the biggest stage in college lacrosse, Championship Monday, the Cavaliers faced off against the undefeated Maryland Terrapins.
Rising to the occasion, Shellenberger delivered a fearless performance with four goals and two assists, propelling the Cavaliers to their seventh National Championship. After the game, Shellenberger was named Most Outstanding Player of the 2021 NCAA tournament as the Hoos celebrated back-to-back titles.
Shellenberger would cap his first year with 37 goals and 42 assists for a team-leading 79 points, earning First-Team All-American honors. He also finished the tournament with 24 points, the most in Virginia history in a single tournament.
Year Two - The Move to Attack
In his second season, Shellenberger transitioned from midfield to attack, continuing to serve as a nightmare for opposing defenders, finishing the season with a team-leading 76 points (32 goals and 44 assists). The Charlottesville native would also earn his first nomination as a Tewaarton finalist.
In the postseason, Shellenberger registered a four-goal and four-assist performance in the opening round against Brown before falling to eventual champions Maryland in the quarterfinals. If the Cavaliers found themselves in a different part of the bracket, away from Maryland, a strong case could be made for Virginia once again returning to the Final Four that season, the only year that Shellenberger did not play on Championship Weekend.
Year Three - The Captain
In his third season, Shellenberger was named as one of the Captains for the Cavaliers, a testament to his leadership and commitment to the program.
Upsetting No. 1 Notre Dame in South Bend - Virginia vs Notre Dame 3/25/23
Virginia started strong in 2023 with six straight wins before suffering an overtime loss to Maryland. After the loss, the Cavaliers traveled to South Bend, Indiana, to take on the No. 1 ranked Fighting Irish, a matchup that many had the men in green and gold winning.
In need of a win, Shellenberger delivered a two-goal, five-assist performance, dicing up the Notre Dame defense to lead Virginia to a dominant 15-10 victory, which included multiple assists to his friend Xander Dickson, who he will be reuniting with this weekend with the New York Atlas in the Premier Lacrosse League.
The Cavaliers would once again defeat Notre Dame later in the regular season before falling to the eventual champion Fighting Irish in the semifinals of Championship Weekend. In the loss, Shellenberger would finish with three goals and three assists to cap off an 11-goal, 11-assist NCAA tournament that earned him All-Tournament honors.
Shellenberger concluded his season leading the nation with 3.38 assists per game.
Year Four - The Final Chapter
In his final season, Shellenberger once again commanded the Virginia offense, finishing with 32 goals and 52 assists. In March, Shellenberger made his mark in the Virginia record books, becoming Virginia’s all-time points leader, surpassing former teammate Matt Moore. He would also break the Virginia all-time assist record.
Shellenberger Scores His 100th Goal - Virginia vs North Carolina 4/6/24
Against rival North Carolina, Shellenberger would score the 100th goal of his career after getting his defender lost behind the goal with his signature double move. Shellenberger would finish the game with two goals and three assists en route to a 14-6 victory over the Tar Heels. The Charlottesville native finished his career with 131 goals.
Shellenberger Scores Double OT Game Winner - Virginia vs Johns Hopkins 5/19/24
In the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament, Virginia rifled off three straight goals to send the game to overtime tied at ten. To keep his career going for another week, Connor Shellenberger drove down the right alley before planting his foot in the ground, rolling back to his left hand, and shooting the ball near post to send the Cavaliers to Championship Weekend.
Shellenberger finished the game with three goals and one assist, giving his team his all when they needed it most.
The Final Game - Virginia vs Maryland 5/25/24
In his third appearance at Championship Weekend, Shellenberger would face a familiar opponent in Maryland. Despite defeating the Terrapins in the regular season, the Cavaliers would fall short, losing 12-6. In the loss, Shellenberger finished with a beautiful shovel goal and an assist to his roommate Payton Cormier for the final points of their legendary careers in Charlottesville.
Despite the loss, Shellenberger would earn All-tournament honors to add to being named a Tewaaraton Finalist and a First-Team All-American once again. He was also named the Lt. Col. JI Turnbull Outstanding Attackman by USILA.
“It’s Patrick Mahomes retiring. I mean he’s our quarterback," said Lars Tiffany. "He does everything. He’s so humble and so wonderful to be around. Not a conceited arrogant bone in his body.”
Shellenberger finished his career with 323 points, the most ever in Virginia lacrosse history, leaving a legacy that will never be forgotten in Charlottesville.
With his career over, Shellenberger turns his focus to the Premier Lacrosse League as he looks to lead the New York Atlas to a Championship alongside former Cavaliers Xander Dickson, Payton Cormier, and Dox Aitken.
The New York Atlas kick off their season on Saturday, June 1st at 3:30 pm against the Boston Cannons.