Virginia Men's and Women's Tennis Teams Advance to NCAA Round of 16
Both the Virginia men's and women's tennis teams have advanced to the Round of 16 of the 2024 NCAA Tennis Championships, as both UVA teams swept their first and second round matches this weekend. The Cavaliers will host the Super Regional round on the men's and women's side next weekend at Boar's Head in Charlottesville, with a trip to the quarterfinals on the line.
Friday (May 3): Virginia Men's Tennis 4, NJIT 0
Chris Rodesch and Jeffrey von der Schulenburg won 6-3 and James Hopper and Inaki Montes won 6-4 to clinch the doubles point for the Cavaliers. Alexander Kiefer made quick work of his singles match, winning 6-3, 6-0 on court 5 and then Dylan Dietrich earned a 6-4, 6-3 victory on court 3 to make it 3-0. Inaki Montes clinched the match for Virginia, winning 6-2, 6-1 on court 2 to send the Cavaliers to the second round.
Saturday (May 4): Virginia Men's Tennis 4, VCU 0
The Rams dealt the first blow by winning a doubles match on court 2, but Montes and Hopper earned a 6-4 win on the top court and then Dylan Dietrich and Alexander Kiefer won a 7-6 (8-6) tiebreaker on court 3 to secure a hard-fought doubles point for the Cavaliers. Jeffrey von der Schulenburg won 6-1, 6-2 on court 4 and Chris Rodesch posted a 7-5, 6-2 victory over on court 1. Mans Dahlberg clinched the win for UVA with a 6-3, 6-1 win on court 6, advancing the Cavaliers to the Round of 16 once again.
Saturday (May 4): Virginia Women's Tennis 4, LIU 0
Hibah Shaikh and Annabelle Xu blanked their opponents 6-0 and Sara Ziodato and Meggie Navarro won 6-2 on court 2 to win the doubles point for Virginia. Melodie Collard delivered a 6-1, 6-1 win on court 5 and Elaine Chervinsky won 6-1, 6-0 on court 4 to make it 3-0. Sara Ziodato posted a 6-3, 6-1 victory on court 3 to complete the sweep for UVA.
Sunday (May 5): Virginia Women's Tennis 4, Princeton 0
UVA's momentum continued on Sunday with Melodie Collard and Elaine Chervinsky winning 6-0 and Natasha Subash and Hibah Shaikh winning 6-1 to clinch the doubles point. Collard picked up a 6-3, 6-2 win on court 6 and Annabelle Xu won 6-2, 6-1 on court 2. Sara Ziodato clinched the match with a 7-5, 6-4 victory on court 4.
Both the Virginia men's and women's tennis teams will host Super Regional matches next weekend in Charlottesville. UVA men's tennis will take on South Carolina on Friday and UVA women's tennis will face Vanderbilt on Saturday. The winners of the Super Regional matches will be headed to Stillwater, Oklahoma, where the quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals of the 2024 NCAA Men's and Women's Tennis Championships will be played.