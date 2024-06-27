Virginia Places 5th in LEARFIELD Directors' Cup, First Among ACC Schools
Virginia placed fifth in the final standings for the 2023-2024 LEARFIELD Directors' Cup, a competition between all Division I schools that compares each athletic program's finishes in NCAA Championships across all sports. UVA finished with 1,066.25 points, good for fifth place nationally and first among schools in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
2023-2024 LEARFIELD Directors' Cup Final Standings
- Texas - 1,377.00
- Stanford - 1,312.75
- Tennessee - 1,217.00
- Florida - 1,189.00
- Virginia - 1,066.25
- Texas A&M - 1,059.25
- North Carolina - 1,035.75
- Michigan - 1,030.00
- Alabama - 1,028.88
- UCLA - 1,017.50
Click here to see the complete final 2023-2024 LEARFIELD Division I standings.
As a note for the scoring of the event, Directors' Cup points are awarded bases on a school's NCAA finish in 19 sports, four of which must be men's and women's basketball, volleyball, and baseball.
Powered by a fourth-consecutive NCAA women's swimming & diving championship, Final Four appearances in both field hockey and men's lacrosse, a fifth-place finish in men's golf, and another trip to the College World Series in baseball, Virginia placed in the top five for the second year in a row (4th in 2022-2023) and for the fourth time in the 31 years the LEARFIELD Directors' Cup has been awarded. UVA is one of only 10 schools in the country to rank in the top 30 in every year of the Directors' Cup's existence.
“We had another incredible season in competition and in the classroom,” said UVA director of athletics Carla Williams. “Our student-athletes, coaches and staff continue to perform at the highest level while representing themselves and this wonderful university with honor and integrity. Our continued excellence is a tribute to their hard work and dedication. We are so grateful for the opportunity to represent the University of Virginia.”
Here is a list of the sports in which Virginia scored points towards the LEARFIELD Directors' Cup:
Fall - 259.00
- Women's Cross Country: 15th, 60 points
- Men's Cross Country: 22nd, 52 points
- Field Hockey: 3rd, 83 points
- Men's Soccer: 9th, 64 points
Winter - 265.00
- Men's Basketball: 65th, 5 points
- Women's Swim & Dive: 1st, 100 points
- Men's Swim & Dive: 17th, 57 points
- Women's Indoor Track & Field: 38th, 34 points
- Men's Indoor Track & Field: 36th, 37.5 points
- Wrestling: 42nd, 31.5 points
Spring - 645.25
- Baseball - 7th, 73 points
- Women's Golf: 28th, 46 points
- Men's Golf: 5th, 72.75 points
- Women's Lacrosse: 9th, 53 points
- Men's Lacrosse: 3rd, 83 points
- Women's Rowing: 13th, 51 points
- Softball: 17th, 50 points
- Women's Tennis: 5th, 73 points
- Men's Tennis: 5th, 73 points
- Men's Outdoor Track & Field: 8th, 70.5 points
For the second year in a row, Virginia was the highest-ranked ACC school in the LEARFIELD Directors' Cup:
5. Virginia 1066.25
7. North Carolina 1035.75
10. Notre Dame 1008.50
12. Florida State 998.88
17. Duke 928.50
21. NC State 853.50
31. Clemson 675.75
44. Syracuse 538.00
48. Louisville 515.50
50. Virginia Tech 499.25
56. Wake Forest 421.00
67. Miami (FL) 368.25
68. Boston College 360.00
74. Georgia Tech 316.50
80. Pittsburgh 277.00