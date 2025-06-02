Virginia Baseball Transfer Portal Tracker: Latest News and Updates
With Brian O’Connor departing the Virginia baseball program on June 1st to take the head coaching job at Mississippi State, the Cavaliers are entering a period of transition. In today’s college athletics landscape, a coaching change often triggers a wave of transfer portal activity among players—and Virginia is no exception. While Athletic Director Carla Williams begins the coaching search we will follow which Hoos decide to put their name in the transfer portal.
We'll use this page as our hub to track all of Virginia's transfer portal activity, including outbound transfers from the current UVA roster and incoming transfers from other schools.
Virginia Baseball: Latest Transfer Portal Updates
Outbound Transfers [5]
- June 2nd: LHP Evan Blanco is the first Cavalier to enter the transfer portal after the departure of O'Connor. He has one year of eligibility remaining as he's posted a 4.17 ERA in 162 innings to go along with 161 strikeouts.
- June 2nd: LHP Tomas Valincius enters the transfer portal. He posted a 5-1 record in his one season in Charlottesville.
- June 2nd: Henry Ford enters the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. Ford posted 75 hits and 11 home runs this past season.
- June 2nd: James Nunnallee enters the transfer portal after one season at Virginia. He posted 42 hits and 26 RBI's in 2025.
- June 2nd: LHP Bradley Hodges enters the transfer portal.
Incoming Transfers [0]
