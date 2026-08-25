Virginia releases official depth chart for week zero matchup against NC State

Saturday kickoff is almost here for Virginia — and game week preparations have been underway for the past few days. The next big nugget of information to arrive is this week's depth chart, which was released to the media Tuesday ahead of Tony Elliott's press conference. Here is the two-deep depth chart for each position, with notes to follow.

Position Starter Top backup QB Beau Pribula Eli Holstein RB Jekail Middlebrook Xay Davis, or Xavier Brown or Peyton Lewis or Noah Vaughn WR (X) Rico Flores Jr. or Ty'Lyric Coleman Dylan Cope WR (Z) Jacquon Gibson Da'Shawn Martin WR (Slot) Kameron Courtney Josiah Abdullah TE Dakota Twitty Connor Cox or John Rogers LT McKale Boley Ben York LG Noah Josey Cole Surber C Drake Metcalf Ryan Brubaker or Grayson Reid RG Makilan Thomas Dane Wlekinski RT Monroe Mills Jon Adair

Position Starter Top backup DE Fisher Camac Nnanna Anyanwu NT Anthony Britton Sichan John DT Jason Hammond Darrion Henry-Young DE (BANDIT) Matthew Fobbs-White Devon Baxter LB (WILL) Maddox Marcellus Caleb Hardy LB (MIKE) Kam Robinson Landon Danley CB (Left) Omillio Agard Jam Jackson CB (Right) Jacobie Henderson Justin Ross SPUR Donovan Platt Jaylen Jones or Corey Costner FS Ethan Minter Christian Ellis or Keke Adams SS Brandyn Hillman Montino Williams

Position Starter Top backup P Daniel Sparks Elijah Slibeck K Will Bettridge Chris Messmore KO Elijah Slibeck Will Bettridge H Daniel Sparks Elijah Slibeck LS Wyatt Rubinoff Zach Christinat PR Josiah Abdullah Jacquon Gibson KR Jacquon Gibson Noah Vaughn

Some surprises

On a team overloaded with veteran depth, there are probably more underclassmen on this depth chart that some may expect. There are eight underclassmen listed on the two-deep (or three) on this depth chart.

In particular, Williams and Cope appear to have beaten some more experienced teammates in practice, at crowded positions. Further down the depth chart, there are more young players (freshman Jack Rhodes is third on the Z WR list, and sophomore Josiah Persinger is third on the right cornerback list).

The biggest example of underclassmen success, though, could be Davis. Among Virginia's elite stable of running backs, the expected pecking order was Middlebrook, Lewis, Brown, Solomon Beebe, Vaughn and then Davis. For this first game, though, Davis was the first name listed in a four-way tie. Perhaps that translates to some healthy snaps in this first game for the now-sophomore.

The not-surprises

Some positions are not surprising. Pribula was announced as the starting quarterback several weeks ago, and incumbent veterans like Robinson, Camac, and the whole offensive line were never in any danger of losing their starting spots to new transfers or hungry underclassmen. This starting lineup is full of seniors, graduate players and even a few Cavaliers in their sixth or seventh year of college football.

What does this depth chart mean for the rest of the season?

Last year's opening depth chart did not see all too many changes over the course of the year. A few backups shifted around, but broadly, the lineup remained intact — that is, until injuries inevitably affected the team.

Some of Virginia's sophomores hoping for more snaps (and transfers hoping for opportunities) will still have several chances to make an impact and ascend the depth chart. Fall camp was telling, but game action matters infinitely more. Expect to see many players who were not on the depth chart get some playing time, especially when the Cavaliers likely blow Norfolk State and Delaware out of the water.

The 2026 season begins at 3:30 Saturday, with the game being broadcast on ESPN.