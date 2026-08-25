Virginia releases official depth chart for week zero matchup against NC State
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Saturday kickoff is almost here for Virginia — and game week preparations have been underway for the past few days. The next big nugget of information to arrive is this week's depth chart, which was released to the media Tuesday ahead of Tony Elliott's press conference. Here is the two-deep depth chart for each position, with notes to follow.
Position
Starter
Top backup
QB
Beau Pribula
Eli Holstein
RB
Jekail Middlebrook
Xay Davis, or Xavier Brown or Peyton Lewis or Noah Vaughn
WR (X)
Rico Flores Jr. or Ty'Lyric Coleman
Dylan Cope
WR (Z)
Jacquon Gibson
Da'Shawn Martin
WR (Slot)
Kameron Courtney
Josiah Abdullah
TE
Dakota Twitty
Connor Cox or John Rogers
LT
McKale Boley
Ben York
LG
Noah Josey
Cole Surber
C
Drake Metcalf
Ryan Brubaker or Grayson Reid
RG
Makilan Thomas
Dane Wlekinski
RT
Monroe Mills
Jon Adair
Position
Starter
Top backup
DE
Fisher Camac
Nnanna Anyanwu
NT
Anthony Britton
Sichan John
DT
Jason Hammond
Darrion Henry-Young
DE (BANDIT)
Matthew Fobbs-White
Devon Baxter
LB (WILL)
Maddox Marcellus
Caleb Hardy
LB (MIKE)
Kam Robinson
Landon Danley
CB (Left)
Omillio Agard
Jam Jackson
CB (Right)
Jacobie Henderson
Justin Ross
SPUR
Donovan Platt
Jaylen Jones or Corey Costner
FS
Ethan Minter
Christian Ellis or Keke Adams
SS
Brandyn Hillman
Montino Williams
Position
Starter
Top backup
P
Daniel Sparks
Elijah Slibeck
K
Will Bettridge
Chris Messmore
KO
Elijah Slibeck
Will Bettridge
H
Daniel Sparks
Elijah Slibeck
LS
Wyatt Rubinoff
Zach Christinat
PR
Josiah Abdullah
Jacquon Gibson
KR
Jacquon Gibson
Noah Vaughn
Some surprises
On a team overloaded with veteran depth, there are probably more underclassmen on this depth chart that some may expect. There are eight underclassmen listed on the two-deep (or three) on this depth chart.
In particular, Williams and Cope appear to have beaten some more experienced teammates in practice, at crowded positions. Further down the depth chart, there are more young players (freshman Jack Rhodes is third on the Z WR list, and sophomore Josiah Persinger is third on the right cornerback list).
The biggest example of underclassmen success, though, could be Davis. Among Virginia's elite stable of running backs, the expected pecking order was Middlebrook, Lewis, Brown, Solomon Beebe, Vaughn and then Davis. For this first game, though, Davis was the first name listed in a four-way tie. Perhaps that translates to some healthy snaps in this first game for the now-sophomore.
The not-surprises
Some positions are not surprising. Pribula was announced as the starting quarterback several weeks ago, and incumbent veterans like Robinson, Camac, and the whole offensive line were never in any danger of losing their starting spots to new transfers or hungry underclassmen. This starting lineup is full of seniors, graduate players and even a few Cavaliers in their sixth or seventh year of college football.
What does this depth chart mean for the rest of the season?
Last year's opening depth chart did not see all too many changes over the course of the year. A few backups shifted around, but broadly, the lineup remained intact — that is, until injuries inevitably affected the team.
Some of Virginia's sophomores hoping for more snaps (and transfers hoping for opportunities) will still have several chances to make an impact and ascend the depth chart. Fall camp was telling, but game action matters infinitely more. Expect to see many players who were not on the depth chart get some playing time, especially when the Cavaliers likely blow Norfolk State and Delaware out of the water.
The 2026 season begins at 3:30 Saturday, with the game being broadcast on ESPN.
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Xander Tilock serves as the lead editor for Virginia on SI. He previously spent four years as a Senior Writer/Sports Editor for The Cavalier Daily, where he authored the publication’s most articles since 2017 and was named Literary Writer of the Year in 2023. Xander has been referenced on ACC Network, Yahoo Sports, Sirius XM ACC Radio, UVA Today, The Virginian-Pilot, and dozens of other publications nationwide. Outside of journalistic endeavors, Xander graduated with distinction from the University of Virginia in 2026. He is also a proud owner of the Green Bay Packers — and for a final twist, you can find him acting, writing, directing, and producing films and plays. Follow Xander on X @xandertilockFollow xandertilock