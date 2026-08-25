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Virginia releases official depth chart for week zero matchup against NC State

The Cavaliers face NC State in four days — today, they released their first official depth chart
Xander Tilock|
Virginia Cavaliers running back Xay Davis (25) drives up field during the second quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium Saturday December 27, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union]
Virginia Cavaliers running back Xay Davis (25) drives up field during the second quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium Saturday December 27, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Virginia Cavaliers

Saturday kickoff is almost here for Virginia — and game week preparations have been underway for the past few days. The next big nugget of information to arrive is this week's depth chart, which was released to the media Tuesday ahead of Tony Elliott's press conference. Here is the two-deep depth chart for each position, with notes to follow.

Position

Starter

Top backup

QB

Beau Pribula

Eli Holstein

RB

Jekail Middlebrook

Xay Davis, or Xavier Brown or Peyton Lewis or Noah Vaughn

WR (X)

Rico Flores Jr. or Ty'Lyric Coleman

Dylan Cope

WR (Z)

Jacquon Gibson

Da'Shawn Martin

WR (Slot)

Kameron Courtney

Josiah Abdullah

TE

Dakota Twitty

Connor Cox or John Rogers

LT

McKale Boley

Ben York

LG

Noah Josey

Cole Surber

C

Drake Metcalf

Ryan Brubaker or Grayson Reid

RG

Makilan Thomas

Dane Wlekinski

RT

Monroe Mills

Jon Adair

Position

Starter

Top backup

DE

Fisher Camac

Nnanna Anyanwu

NT

Anthony Britton

Sichan John

DT

Jason Hammond

Darrion Henry-Young

DE (BANDIT)

Matthew Fobbs-White

Devon Baxter

LB (WILL)

Maddox Marcellus

Caleb Hardy

LB (MIKE)

Kam Robinson

Landon Danley

CB (Left)

Omillio Agard

Jam Jackson

CB (Right)

Jacobie Henderson

Justin Ross

SPUR

Donovan Platt

Jaylen Jones or Corey Costner

FS

Ethan Minter

Christian Ellis or Keke Adams

SS

Brandyn Hillman

Montino Williams

Position

Starter

Top backup

P

Daniel Sparks

Elijah Slibeck

K

Will Bettridge

Chris Messmore

KO

Elijah Slibeck

Will Bettridge

H

Daniel Sparks

Elijah Slibeck

LS

Wyatt Rubinoff

Zach Christinat

PR

Josiah Abdullah

Jacquon Gibson

KR

Jacquon Gibson

Noah Vaughn

Some surprises

On a team overloaded with veteran depth, there are probably more underclassmen on this depth chart that some may expect. There are eight underclassmen listed on the two-deep (or three) on this depth chart.

In particular, Williams and Cope appear to have beaten some more experienced teammates in practice, at crowded positions. Further down the depth chart, there are more young players (freshman Jack Rhodes is third on the Z WR list, and sophomore Josiah Persinger is third on the right cornerback list).

The biggest example of underclassmen success, though, could be Davis. Among Virginia's elite stable of running backs, the expected pecking order was Middlebrook, Lewis, Brown, Solomon Beebe, Vaughn and then Davis. For this first game, though, Davis was the first name listed in a four-way tie. Perhaps that translates to some healthy snaps in this first game for the now-sophomore.

The not-surprises

Some positions are not surprising. Pribula was announced as the starting quarterback several weeks ago, and incumbent veterans like Robinson, Camac, and the whole offensive line were never in any danger of losing their starting spots to new transfers or hungry underclassmen. This starting lineup is full of seniors, graduate players and even a few Cavaliers in their sixth or seventh year of college football.

What does this depth chart mean for the rest of the season?

Last year's opening depth chart did not see all too many changes over the course of the year. A few backups shifted around, but broadly, the lineup remained intact — that is, until injuries inevitably affected the team.

Some of Virginia's sophomores hoping for more snaps (and transfers hoping for opportunities) will still have several chances to make an impact and ascend the depth chart. Fall camp was telling, but game action matters infinitely more. Expect to see many players who were not on the depth chart get some playing time, especially when the Cavaliers likely blow Norfolk State and Delaware out of the water.

The 2026 season begins at 3:30 Saturday, with the game being broadcast on ESPN.

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Xander Tilock
XANDER TILOCK

Xander Tilock serves as the lead editor for Virginia on SI. He previously spent four years as a Senior Writer/Sports Editor for The Cavalier Daily, where he authored the publication’s most articles since 2017 and was named Literary Writer of the Year in 2023. Xander has been referenced on ACC Network, Yahoo Sports, Sirius XM ACC Radio, UVA Today, The Virginian-Pilot, and dozens of other publications nationwide. Outside of journalistic endeavors, Xander graduated with distinction from the University of Virginia in 2026. He is also a proud owner of the Green Bay Packers — and for a final twist, you can find him acting, writing, directing, and producing films and plays. Follow Xander on X @xandertilock

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