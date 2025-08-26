Cavaliers Now

Virginia Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Week One Game vs Coastal Carolina

Virginia will face Coastal Carolina on Saturday and today, they released their first depth chart of the season

Jackson Caudell

Nov 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott asks for a time-out against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Game week is here for the Virginia Cavaliers. UVA is set to host Coastal Carolina this weekend in the first game of the season and today, head coach Tony Elliott spoke with the media for the first time since fall camp concluded. Before the press conference, Virginia released the depth chart for the upcoming game.

Depth chart released

Xavier Brown Virginia Footbal
Position

Starter

Backup #1

QB

Chandler Morris

Daniel Kaelin

RB

J'Mari Taylor

Xavier Brown or Harrison Waylee

WR

Trell Harris

Eli Wood

WR

Jahmal Edrine

Jayden Thomas

WR

Cam Ross

Kam Courtney

TE

Dakota Twitty or Sage Ennis

LT

McKale Boley

Ben York

LG

Noah Josey

Kevin Wigenton II

C

Brady Wilson

Noah Hartsoe

RG

Drake Metcalf

Ethan Sipe

RT

Wallace Unamba

Jack Whitmer

DE

Fisher Camac or Cazeem Moore

Terrell Jones

NT

Jahmeer Carter

Anthony Britton

DT

Jason Hammond or Hunter Osborne or Jacob Holmes

Bandit DE

Mitchell Melton or Daniel Rickert

Billy Koudelka

WILL LB

James Jackson

Maddox Marcellus

MIKE LB

Trey McDonald or Landon Danley

SPUR

Ja'Son Prevard or Corey Costner

Landon Danley

LC

Jordan Robinson

Donavan Platt

RC

Emmanuel Karnley

Kevon Gray or Josiah Persinger

FS

Ethan Minter

Christian Charles

SS

Devin Neal

Da'Marcus Crosby II

Punter

Daniel Sparks

Elijah Slibeck

Kickoff

Daniel Sparks

Will Bettridge

Placekicker

Will Bettridge

Jorge Diaz Nicolas

Punt Return

Cam Ross

J'Mari Taylor

Kickoff Return

Cam Ross

J'Mari Taylor

Long Snapper

Bryce Robinson

Stevie Bracey

No real surprises

J'Mari Taylor Virgini
Virginia has a lot of new faces on both sides of the ball this season and they are hoping that is going to result in better offensive numbers. UVA was 14th in the ACC in scoring offense last season and 12th in rushing offense, but with more experinece in the backfield, those numbers should improve this season.

The Cavaliers are bringing back Xavier Brown and Noah Vaughn, while NC Central transfer J'Mari Taylor is going to bring some juice to the backfield as well, as evidenced by the fact that he is first in the depth chart.

Tony Elliott expects an improved backfield this season:

"Yeah, it was something that was positive about the scrimmage,s we were able to establish some efficient, you know run game, and I think we're we had a chance to be much bigger than we've been in the past with the additions up front. So we got a little bit more size where we can lean on some people on some double teams in some of our run game and create a new line of scrimmage. The backs have done a really good job.

I think, you know, J'Mari Taylor shows a little something a little bit different and then X is as good as X has been and really, really happy for him and proud for him because he's been there every single day and it hasn't shown any signs of durability issues. Harrison's been a really good addition and then Noah Vaughn's doing a really good well so we feel good that we got four running backs that can play in all situations and not have much of a drop-off -and then with Josey and Boley on the left side I mean you just like that left side has been kind of steady for us for the last couple years and then Brady's been a great addition athletic enough to be able to reach some people so it gives us some some flexibility.

I like the potential that we have now we got to go see it against other people in different schemes, but so far we've been we've been targeted right, which is a positive. So, all those guys have taken ownership of the scheme to know where we're going. The Y receivers have taken a lot of ownership and their responsibility in the run game because explosive runs come when the wide receivers block and do what they're supposed to do. And so you're starting to see some of that. So in both scrimmages, we've seen some explosive runs out of out of different backs, which tells you that there's some consistency up front. And it's not just one guy having all the big runs. So I feel, I feel, you know, I'm encouraged, I'm really encouraged about our ability to effectively run the football as opposed to two years past."

Virginia opens the season on Saturday vs Coastal Carolina at 6:00 p.m. ET on ACC Network.

