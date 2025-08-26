Virginia Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Week One Game vs Coastal Carolina
Game week is here for the Virginia Cavaliers. UVA is set to host Coastal Carolina this weekend in the first game of the season and today, head coach Tony Elliott spoke with the media for the first time since fall camp concluded. Before the press conference, Virginia released the depth chart for the upcoming game.
Depth chart released
Position
Starter
Backup #1
QB
Chandler Morris
Daniel Kaelin
RB
J'Mari Taylor
Xavier Brown or Harrison Waylee
WR
Trell Harris
Eli Wood
WR
Jahmal Edrine
Jayden Thomas
WR
Cam Ross
Kam Courtney
TE
Dakota Twitty or Sage Ennis
LT
McKale Boley
Ben York
LG
Noah Josey
Kevin Wigenton II
C
Brady Wilson
Noah Hartsoe
RG
Drake Metcalf
Ethan Sipe
RT
Wallace Unamba
Jack Whitmer
Position
Starter
Backup #1
DE
Fisher Camac or Cazeem Moore
Terrell Jones
NT
Jahmeer Carter
Anthony Britton
DT
Jason Hammond or Hunter Osborne or Jacob Holmes
Bandit DE
Mitchell Melton or Daniel Rickert
Billy Koudelka
WILL LB
James Jackson
Maddox Marcellus
MIKE LB
Trey McDonald or Landon Danley
SPUR
Ja'Son Prevard or Corey Costner
Landon Danley
LC
Jordan Robinson
Donavan Platt
RC
Emmanuel Karnley
Kevon Gray or Josiah Persinger
FS
Ethan Minter
Christian Charles
SS
Devin Neal
Da'Marcus Crosby II
Position
Starter
Backup
Punter
Daniel Sparks
Elijah Slibeck
Kickoff
Daniel Sparks
Will Bettridge
Placekicker
Will Bettridge
Jorge Diaz Nicolas
Punt Return
Cam Ross
J'Mari Taylor
Kickoff Return
Cam Ross
J'Mari Taylor
Long Snapper
Bryce Robinson
Stevie Bracey
No real surprises
Virginia has a lot of new faces on both sides of the ball this season and they are hoping that is going to result in better offensive numbers. UVA was 14th in the ACC in scoring offense last season and 12th in rushing offense, but with more experinece in the backfield, those numbers should improve this season.
The Cavaliers are bringing back Xavier Brown and Noah Vaughn, while NC Central transfer J'Mari Taylor is going to bring some juice to the backfield as well, as evidenced by the fact that he is first in the depth chart.
Tony Elliott expects an improved backfield this season:
"Yeah, it was something that was positive about the scrimmage,s we were able to establish some efficient, you know run game, and I think we're we had a chance to be much bigger than we've been in the past with the additions up front. So we got a little bit more size where we can lean on some people on some double teams in some of our run game and create a new line of scrimmage. The backs have done a really good job.
I think, you know, J'Mari Taylor shows a little something a little bit different and then X is as good as X has been and really, really happy for him and proud for him because he's been there every single day and it hasn't shown any signs of durability issues. Harrison's been a really good addition and then Noah Vaughn's doing a really good well so we feel good that we got four running backs that can play in all situations and not have much of a drop-off -and then with Josey and Boley on the left side I mean you just like that left side has been kind of steady for us for the last couple years and then Brady's been a great addition athletic enough to be able to reach some people so it gives us some some flexibility.
I like the potential that we have now we got to go see it against other people in different schemes, but so far we've been we've been targeted right, which is a positive. So, all those guys have taken ownership of the scheme to know where we're going. The Y receivers have taken a lot of ownership and their responsibility in the run game because explosive runs come when the wide receivers block and do what they're supposed to do. And so you're starting to see some of that. So in both scrimmages, we've seen some explosive runs out of out of different backs, which tells you that there's some consistency up front. And it's not just one guy having all the big runs. So I feel, I feel, you know, I'm encouraged, I'm really encouraged about our ability to effectively run the football as opposed to two years past."
Virginia opens the season on Saturday vs Coastal Carolina at 6:00 p.m. ET on ACC Network.