Virginia vs Cal ACC Football | Live Updates: Score, Analysis and Highlights
In this story:
After a brief hiatus, Virginia football is back in Scott Stadium to take on the visiting California Golden Bears. The Cavaliers have a chance to get back to .500 — and avoid a troublesome scenario on the quest to achieve bowl game eligibility.
To follow along, refresh this page throughout the afternoon to receive every update live from Charlottesville.
First quarter: UVA 0, Cal 0
Virginia first drive:
Pregame
Cal wins the coin toss and defers to the second half. Virginia's offense takes the field first.
Today's starting offense: LT McKale Boley, LG Ben York (first career start), C Noah Josey, RG Makilan Thomas and RT Monroe Mills. Next to them, it's WR Kam Courtney, Da'Shawn Martin and Isaiah Robinson (first career start), TE Dakota Twitty, RB Xavier Brown and QB Beau Pribula.
Today's starting defense: DE Fisher Camac, NT Anthony Britton, DT Darrion Henry-Young, BANDIT Matthew Fobbs-White, LB Kam Robinson, LB Justin Rowe (first career start), CB Jacobie Henderson, CB Justin Ross, SPUR Donavon Platt, S Montino Williams and S Ethan Minter.
Watch UVA warmups:
Xander Tilock serves as the lead editor for Virginia on SI. He previously spent four years as a Senior Writer/Sports Editor for The Cavalier Daily, where he authored the publication’s most articles since 2017 and was named Literary Writer of the Year in 2023. Xander has been referenced on ACC Network, Yahoo Sports, Sirius XM ACC Radio, UVA Today, The Virginian-Pilot, and dozens of other publications nationwide. Outside of journalistic endeavors, Xander graduated with distinction from the University of Virginia in 2026. He is also a proud owner of the Green Bay Packers — and for a final twist, you can find him acting, writing, directing, and producing films and plays. Follow Xander on X @xandertilockFollow xandertilock