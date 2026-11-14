Virginia vs Cal ACC Football | Live Updates: Score, Analysis and Highlights

After a brief hiatus, Virginia football is back in Scott Stadium to take on the visiting California Golden Bears. The Cavaliers have a chance to get back to .500 — and avoid a troublesome scenario on the quest to achieve bowl game eligibility.

To follow along, refresh this page throughout the afternoon to receive every update live from Charlottesville.

First quarter: UVA 0, Cal 0

Virginia first drive:

Pregame

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Cal wins the coin toss and defers to the second half. Virginia's offense takes the field first.

Today's starting offense: LT McKale Boley, LG Ben York (first career start), C Noah Josey, RG Makilan Thomas and RT Monroe Mills. Next to them, it's WR Kam Courtney, Da'Shawn Martin and Isaiah Robinson (first career start), TE Dakota Twitty, RB Xavier Brown and QB Beau Pribula.

Today's starting defense: DE Fisher Camac, NT Anthony Britton, DT Darrion Henry-Young, BANDIT Matthew Fobbs-White, LB Kam Robinson, LB Justin Rowe (first career start), CB Jacobie Henderson, CB Justin Ross, SPUR Donavon Platt, S Montino Williams and S Ethan Minter.

Watch UVA warmups: