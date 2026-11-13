Staff Predictions for Virginia vs California: A Sorely-Needed Rebound

Saturday, Virginia begins its final stretch of a now-disappointing 2026 campaign. The Cavaliers must win two of their final three games to even reach a bowl game.

Luckily for Virginia, its next opponent isn't exactly a formidable one. California is arriving, in the midst of a strange season with inconsistencies galore and a generally poor outlook. Here are staff predictions for the Cavaliers-Golden Bears bout.

Jackson Caudell: UVA 27, Cal 14

This is a must-win for UVA if it wants to get to a bowl game for the second consecutive season. While the Cavaliers could still reach the postseason if they beat UNC and Virginia Tech, I can't see them winning both games. A bye week was needed for this team and I think they do just enough at home to beat the Golden Bears.

Xander Tilock: UVA 24, Cal 21

Virginia, at least, has a quality defense (aside from a brutal beatdown at Wake Forest). The Cavaliers have the ACC's eighth-best scoring defense even after they just allowed 51 points. Cal, meanwhile, has the third-worst offense and defense in the conference. The Golden Bears are officially a bad football team.

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At 4-5, Virginia is in that conversation too. However, many of its woes (missed tackles, offensive play calls, etc.) are self-inflicted. A massive list of injuries is also worth noting. Some of those injured contributors should be good to go tomorrow.

Cal has the fewest rushing attempts of any ACC team. The Golden Bears live (and mostly die) by the pass, but Virginia's passing defense is generally stout. It would be a great surprise to see the Cavaliers lose this game. If they do lose, then the hot seat (which has become a hot couch at this point) is officially on fire.

Steve DeShazo: UVA 34, Cal 24

Nothing has come easily to the Cavaliers in the past month, but they won't get a more favorable situation than this for the rest of the season: a home game after a bye week against a beatable opponent that's making its second cross-country trip in 14 days.

Virginia is apparently healthier after licking its wounds from the Wake Forest shellacking, and the return of safeties Brandyn Hillman and Ethan Minter should help against Cal's prolific passing attack. The same goes for Jekail Middlebrook's presence against the ACC's 15th-ranked run defense, which takes pressure off beleaguered quarterback Beau Pribula.

If the Cavaliers can't win this one, they likely will end the season on a six-game losing streak.