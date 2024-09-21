Virginia vs. Coastal Carolina Live Score Updates | NCAA Football
Virginia (2-1) is set to take on Coastal Carolina (3-0) in the first-ever meeting between these two programs on Saturday at 2pm ET (ESPN+) at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina. Follow along with score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for Virginia at Coastal Carolina in the thread below.
Most recent updates will be at the top of the article and this page will be updated after each drive/timeout. Refresh the page for updates.
Score: Virginia 14, Coastal Carolina 3 | 4:47 1Q
Virginia capitalizes on the plus field position, finally utilizing the ground game. Xavier Brown gets the carry and finds a gap on the left side, sprinting for 29 yards inside the 10. Two plays later, Grady Brosterhous enters the game and finds the end zone on a QB keeper for a five-yard touchdown run. That's the second touchdown of the season for Brosterhous.
Virginia 14, Coastal Carolina 3 | 4:47 1Q
Virginia stops Christian Washington for a loss on a running play and that leads to a long 3rd and 12. Ethan Vasko's pass is tipped into the air and Antonio Clary makes a diving catch for Virginia's first interception of the season. UVA takes over at the Coastal Carolina 35-yard line.
Virginia 7, Coastal Carolina 3 | 6:09 1Q
Virginia goes three-and-out for the second drive in a row, as Colandrea throws three-straight incomplete passes. Looks like UVA is abandoning the run again. Sparks shanks his punt out of bounds for just a 28-yard punt.
Virginia 7, Coastal Carolina | 7:00 1Q
Coastal's punt returner falls and doesn't field the punt so it goes as a 60-yard punt for Daniel Sparks. The UVA defense forces Coastal to go three-and-out and the UVA offense will have good field position on Coastal's side of midfield.
Virginia 7, Coastal Carolina 3 | 7:27 1Q
Virginia goes three-and-out on its second offensive possession, as Chris Tyree and Anthony Colandrea are stopped for a short gain and then Colandrea overthrows Malachi Fields on 3rd and 8.
Virginia 7, Coastal Carolina 3 | 8:50 1Q
Coastal Carolina puts a drive together, sparked by a 31-yard pass from Ethan Vasko to Jameson Tucker. The UVA defense holds after that though and forces Coastal to settle for a 30-yard field goal from Kade Hensley. Chanticleers are on the board.
Virginia 7, Coastal Carolina 3 | 10:11 1Q
Virginia capitalizes on the Coastal fumble and scores a touchdown just three plays into the game. On 3rd and 3 from the 7, Anthony Colandrea finds Malachi Fields in the front left corner of the end zone and Fields makes the catch for the touchdowns. UVA strikes first on the road.
Virginia 7, Coastal Carolina 0 | 13:36 1Q
Coastal Carolina returner Tray Taylor attempts to field the kickoff from Daniel Sparks on a bounce and he fumbles the ball. Eli Wood recovers for Virginia and the Cavaliers will have an early opportunity in the red zone, taking over from the Coastal 13-yard line.
Virginia's four captains for today's game are Corey Thomas Jr., Kendren Smith, Sage Ennis, Payton Bunch. UVA wins the coin toss and defers to the second half. Coastal Carolina will receiver the ball first.
As we await kickoff from Brooks Stadium, read a preview of the game here: Virginia Football vs. Coastal Carolina Game Preview, Score Prediction
Virginia vs. Coastal Carolina Notes
- Saturday marks the first-ever meeting between Virginia and Coastal Carolina. The two programs were scheduled to play in the 2022 season, but the game was canceled due to the tragic deaths of UVA football players Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D'Sean Perry on November 13th, 2022. The Cavaliers and Chanticleers will play each other again in the season opener for the 2025 football season.
- Virginia is facing a Sun Belt team for the third-straight season and is 5-4 against current members of the Sun Belt all-time.
- UVA is playing a road game against a non-Power conference team for the first time since 2021, when the Cavaliers visited BYU.
- Coastal Carolina is one of 43 unbeaten teams remaining in the FBS and the Chanticleers are one of four undefeated teams remaining on UVA's 2024 schedule, joining Louisville, North Carolina, and Pittsburgh.