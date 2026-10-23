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Virginia vs Duke Live Updates | NCAA Football

Tracking every update Friday evening
Xander Tilock|
Oct 10, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers players take to the field prior to their game against the Syracuse Orange at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Oct 10, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers players take to the field prior to their game against the Syracuse Orange at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Virginia Cavaliers

Friday night, Virginia and Duke enter Scott Stadium in need of a rebound. Only one team will earn one. Refresh this article periodically for every update live from Charlottesville.

Pregame

Tonight's captains for Virginia are WR Jacquon Gibson, DT Darrion Henry-Young, DE Gabe Sneed and TE Hayden Rollison.

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Xander Tilock
XANDER TILOCK

Xander Tilock serves as the lead editor for Virginia on SI. He previously spent four years as a Senior Writer/Sports Editor for The Cavalier Daily, where he authored the publication’s most articles since 2017 and was named Literary Writer of the Year in 2023. Xander has been referenced on ACC Network, Yahoo Sports, Sirius XM ACC Radio, UVA Today, The Virginian-Pilot, and dozens of other publications nationwide. Outside of journalistic endeavors, Xander graduated with distinction from the University of Virginia in 2026. He is also a proud owner of the Green Bay Packers — and for a final twist, you can find him acting, writing, directing, and producing films and plays. Follow Xander on X @xandertilock

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