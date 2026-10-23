Three Bold Predictions for Virginia-Duke battle

Tonight, Virginia welcomes Duke to Scott Stadium for a primetime duel on ESPN. The Cavaliers take center stage, needing a win to keep its goals within distant reach. If Virginia loses, it must go 2-2 in its final four games to even reach a bowl game.

The Blue Devils also need a win, having lost their previous two contests. This is not a struggling team, however. Duke was 4-0 before the skid and has fielded some elite play at running back, offensive line and in the defensive backfield.

Here are three bold predictions for the game:

Virginia loses by double digits at home for first time since 2024

The case for a Virginia victory rests entirely on the word "if." If the Cavaliers stop missing tackles, if they stop Nate Sheppard, if this offense can fix some systemic issues, if Beau Pribula can find dynamism, if the next men up fill the void left by injured starters and if this team can stop extended scoring droughts, they have a chance.

All of those ifs should be possible. Yet, for the past month, they haven't been — except for a brief period against struggling Syracuse. Should those ifs once again remain hypothetical, it would not be impossible for Duke to win by multiple scores.

Nate Sheppard runs for 250 yards

It has been mentioned all too often, and yet not often enough — the Blue Devils probably have the best running back in the country. Sheppard leads college football in total yards per game, and also leads the nation in runs of 10-plus yards. He is a true home run threat, according to defensive coordinator John Rudzinski.

Virginia also happens to have a great big problem with missing tackles. Whether it's linebackers taking improper angles or defensive backs failing to bring runners down, the Cavaliers have been cursed with self-inflicted woes.

At some point, chronic mistakes are no longer mistakes. They eventually become defining traits. The missed tackles will lead to disaster against a runner of Sheppard's quality. He could have a huge evening in Scott Stadium.

Jekail Middlebrook throws a touchdown pass

If Virginia can get into a goal-to-go situation, it should turn to the signature direct snap play. Duke's defense has been above average this year — so maybe it has the perfect outfit to stop the Cavaliers. That almost never happens against this formation. If that happen, though, then Middlebrook has the option to throw to tight end John Rogers.

It has happened before, once.

Virginia hopes to channel some of the magic from that 2025 season finale.