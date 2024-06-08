Virginia vs. Kansas State Game 2 Live Updates | NCAA Baseball Super Regional
No. 12 Virginia (45-15) is set to battle Kansas State (35-25) in game 2 of the Super Regional round of the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament on Saturday at 3pm (ESPNU) at Disharoon Park. Follow along with score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for the game in the thread below.
Note: most recent updates are at the top of the page in reverse chronological order. Refresh the page for updates.
Score: Virginia 0, Kansas State 0 | T1
Top of the 1st
Due up for UVA: Griff O'Ferrall, Ethan Anderson, Casey Saucke
Pregame Information
If Virginia wins, the Cavaliers would clinch a return trip to the College World Series. If Kansas State wins, the Super Regional would go to a winner-take-all game 3 on Sunday at 3pm.
Today's game is set to start at 3pm and will be televised on ESPN2.
The umpires for the game are Ed Newsom (HP), Jeff Head (1B), Mike Lusky (2B), and Jason Bradley (3B).
Read a recap of Virginia's 7-4 victory over Kansas State in game 1 here: Godbout's Homer Gives Virginia Baseball 7-4 Win Over Kansas State in Game 1
Virginia Starting Lineup
SS Griff O'Ferrall (.335)
DH Ethan Anderson (.333)
RF Casey Saucke (.340)
1B Henry Ford (.338)
C Jacob Ference (.356)
LF Harrison Didawick (.298)
2B Henry Godbout (.370)
3B Eric Becker (.358)
CF Bobby Whalen (.375)
SP: RHP Jay Woolfolk (6.15 ERA)
Kansas State Starting Lineup
CF Brendan Jones (.303)
DH Kyan Lodice (.225)
SS Kaelen Culpepper (.328)
2B Brady Day (.323)
RF Nick English (.249)
1B David Bishop (.261)
3B Jaden Parsons (.300)
LF Chuck Ingram (.279)
C Raphael Pelletier (.212)
SP: RHP Jackson Wentworth (.411 ERA)