Virginia vs. Maryland Live Score Updates | NCAA Football

The Virginia Cavaliers (2-1) suffer their first defeat of the 2024 season to the Maryland Terrapins, who improve to 2-1 with a 27-13 victory Saturday night at Scott Stadium. See below for a full play-by-play and live analysis of the game. Stay tuned to Virginia Cavaliers On SI for more postgame coverage.
Maryland 27, Virginia 13 | FINAL
Maryland 27, Virginia 13 | 0:00 4th Quarter
Two short completions set up 3rd & 3 at the Maryland 35. Virginia uses their first timeout of the second half.
After the break, a quick screen pass to Felton is good for the first down. Trey McDonald is in on the tackle. A Maryland defenseman goes down. Officials Timeout.
A ten-yard rush from Nolan Ray sets the Terps up with a first down on the Cavalier 48 after the injury break. The Maryland rush attack continues to burn the clock; a 4-yard rush attempt from Edwards brings up third down and takes the game to the 2:00 warning.
A rush from Nolan Ray picks up a first down after the two-minute break. The clock continues to tick away, and the Maryland Terrapins kneel away the remaining time in Saturday's contest.
Maryland 27, Virginia 13 | 5:09 4th Quarter
A drop from Neville opens the Virginia drive. On second down from the Virginia 25, Colandrea finds Tyree across the middle for a strong gain. A roughing of the passer penalty on Maryland tacks on another 15 yards to the play, sending the Virginia offense to the 50-yard line. A Colandrea screen pass to Trell Harris gains five yards on the next play. On 2nd & 5 from the 45, Trell Harris secures another short pass but takes a hard hit. He is down after the play.
Play resumes after an officials timeout with a short Griese carry to the Maryland 37. On the next play, Colandrea throws to a wide-open Neville downfield, who has the ball knocked free after a strong hit across the middle. On 2nd & 10, Colandrea can't connect with Dakota Twitty bringing up another third down and long. Colandrea airs a weak throw in the direction of Fields to bring up fourth down. The Virginia offense stays on the field. On this crucial fourth down, Colandrea dodges pressure and scrambles for nine yards, just short of the line to gain. MD takes over at their own 28.
Maryland 27, Virginia 13 | 7:10 4th Quarter
On the first play after the fumble recovery, Edwards finds Dylan Wade for a 36-yard gain into the Red Zone. After a two-yard rush, a second down screen pass to Smith picks up six yards bringing up another third down. On 3rd & 2, a QB sneak from Edwards is short of the line to gain. Edwards QB sneaks again on 4th & 1 and finds the first down this time, setting up first and goal at the five. A Maryland offensive player goes down on the play.
On 1st & 5, Edwards keeps for a two-yard rush. On 2nd & goal from the three, Edwards keeps again and is once again short of the goal line. On 3rd & goal from inside the one, Edwards keeps it yet again and scores on the 1-yard QB sneak. The score comes at the end of a 8-play, 52-yard Maryland drive.
Maryland 20, Virginia 13 | 11:19 4th Quarter
Colandrea and Co. take over at their own 25 after a touchback. On the first play of the drive, Colandrea connects with Fields for a fifteen-yard, first-down pickup. Pace rushes for two yards on the next play. A Colandrea deep ball to Harris falls incomplete on second down. On 3rd & 8, Colandrea finds Neville who fumbles the ball away to Maryland.
Maryland 20, Virginia 13 | 12:31 4th Quarter
The Terps started the drive at their own 42 after a meager 38-yard punt from Virginia's Sparks. Two straight rushes from McDonald set up 3rd & 2 for Maryland. Edwards running pass is batted down by Antonio Clary. Maryland goes for it on 4th & 2, and a three-yard rush from Roman Hemby keeps the drive going while bringing the third quarter to a close.
A five-yard pass to Felton opened the fourth quarter. On 1st & 10 from the Virginia 33, Edwards kept the ball on a read option and rushed for 13 yards to the 20. On the next play, Edwards' pass was nearly intercepted by the Virginia defense. A five-yard completion to Smith Jr sets up 3rd & 5. Edwards is forced to scramble and throw the ball away. The Terps settle for another FG, this one a 33-yarder from Howes through the uprights. The FG extends the Terp lead after an 11-play, 43-yard drive.
Maryland 17, Virginia 13 | 2:49 3rd Quarter
The Virginia drive starts on their own 23. Maryland DL Fuller sacks Colandrea for a 7-yard loss on the first play. On 2nd & 17, Colandrea finds Tyree for a 4-yard gain. On third and long, Colandrea's back shoulder attempt to Fields falls incomplete. The Hoos punt it away after another three and out.
Maryland 17, Virginia 13 | 2:49 3rd Quarter
The Maryland Offense begins on their 36. A quick screen to Tai Felton breaks out into a 37-yard sprint to the Virginia 27. An incompletion and a short run from Ray on second down sets up 3rd & 8. Edwards finds Felton again, this time across the middle for a fifteen-yard gain.
On 1st & Goal from the Virginia 10, Hemby carries for one yard. On 2nd & Goal, an Edwards across the middle is tipped incomplete. On 3rd & Goal, Edwards is sacked by Carter for a loss of 10 yards. Maryland's Howes drills a 37-yard field goal to cap off an 8-play, 45-yard drive.
Maryland 14, Virginia 13 | 6:13 3rd Quarter
After the strong stop, Virginia starts the drive on their own 14. Noah Vaughn carries for two yards. A quick pass to Fields is good for four yards, and Fields' first catch of the game. A long ball intended for Fields on third down falls incomplete. Sparks punts it away.
Maryland 14, Virginia 13 | 7:24 3rd Quarter
Maryland takes over on their own 42 after the interception. A gain of five on an Edwards pass to Hemby starts the drive. A four-yard rush from Hemby sets up third and short. A great tackle from Bennett Jr stuffs the rush attempt from the Terps and forces the three and out.
Maryland 14, Virginia 13 | 9:11 3rd Quarter
Virginia starts on their own 25. An 8-yard completion to Fields starts the drive. Brown picks up a first down on a nice 14-yard run on the very next play. He gets the ball right back on the next play and picks up zero yards. Brown goes down on the play and heads to the tent.
On 2nd & 10 from the Virginia 46, Colandrea evades heavy pressure and scrambles back to the line of scrimmage, setting up 3rd & 10. Colandrea once again scrambles out of the pocket and floats a pass that is intercepted by Jalen Huskey along the sideline.
Maryland 14, Virginia 13 | 10:55 3rd Quarter
The Terps take over at their own 32. A first-down rush from Nolan Ray goes for two yards. Ray gets it back and picks up five, setting up third and short. Edwards finds Howard for an impressive first-down completion. On the next play, Edwards finds Hemby for an eight-yard gain and then proceeds to connect with Prather for a short first-down completion. Virginia CB Kempton Shine goes down on the play.
A Nolan Ray rush for seven yards sends the Maryland offense to the Hoos 34. Virginia's Dre Walker goes down on the play.
On 2nd & 3, Edwards hands off to Ray for an 8-yard rush and a first down. On first down, Edwards finds Kaden Prather for a 26-yard touchdown pass. The extra point is good, giving Maryland the lead early in the second half. The TD pass capped off an 8-play, 68-yard drive.
Maryland 7, Virginia 13 | 14:35 3rd Quarter
Virginia receives the ball to start the half. A touchback sees Colandrea and the Virginia Offense take over at the 25.
Colandrea airs it out downfield towards Fields but it falls incomplete. Fields noticeably quiet thus far. A second down run to Pace loses a yard, setting up 3rd & 11. An incomplete pass intended for Pace forces a Virginia punt to start the half.
Maryland 7, Virginia 13 | 0:00 2nd Quarter
The Hoos are forced to kick off with just one second left in the half. A squib kick from Sparks is recovered by Roman Hemby to take the game into the half. Virginia will receive the ball to start the 3Q.
Maryland 7, Virginia 13 | 0:01 2nd Quarter
Virginia gets the ball back in the final minute of the first half. A strong return on the kickoff from Tyree sets the Hoos up to start their drive on the 29.
Colandrea scrambles for 9 yards to set up 2nd & 1. On the next play, Colandrea's pass for Neville falls incomplete. On 3rd & 1, Kobe Pace dekes his way to a strong 13-yard, first down run.
On the next play, Colandrea delivers a strike to Neville for a 41-yard gain. The big play sets up Virginia's offense with a first and goal on the Maryland 10. With just nine seconds left, Colandrea scrambles to find the end zone on a remarkable TD score. The extra point is good.
Maryland 7, Virginia 6 | 0:54 2nd Quarter
Maryland takes the ball over at their own 47. A quick pass from Edwards to Smith Jr. sends the game to the 2:00 break.
Maryland picks up on 2nd & 4 from the Virginia 41. Two quick rushes by Hemby pick up a Maryland first down. Edwards connects with Tai Felton for a strong, fifteen-yard pick-up to set 1st & 10 on the Virginia 19. A back-of-the-endzone pass to Felton on the next play is incomplete despite a nice effort from the Maryland WR. The incomplete pass goes to review to see if Felton maintains control of the football on his diving attempt in the back of the endzone. After a semi-lengthy review, the call on the field stands.
On 2nd & 10 from the 19, Edwards Jr. finds Felton for a nineteen-yard touchdown to get Maryland on the board. The extra point is good and gives Maryland their first lead of the game.
Maryland 0, Virginia 6 | 2:17 2nd Quarter
Virginia takes over from their own 7. Brown rushes for 1-yard on the first play. Virginia's first false start of the game sends them back on second down, setting up a 2nd & 13 from the Virginia 4. Colandrea dumps a short pass off to Kobe Pace who scrambles for a two-yard gain. On 3rd & 11, Colandrea connects with Pace for a 7-yard gain. Sparks comes on and punts the ball away.
Maryland 0, Virginia 6 | 4:38 2nd Quarter
Maryland's drive begins from their own 25 after a touchback from Virginia Kicker Daniel Sparks.
A first down rush Colby McDonald opens the drive. He rushes again for seven yards two plays later, setting up 3rd & 3 for the Terps Offense. Another touch for McDonald goes for seven yards, setting up the Terps on the 50-yard line.
A Play play-action pass from Edwards Jr. intended for Kaden Prater is nearly caught for a touchdown. A good defensive play breaks it up. A quick pass to Felton on second down sets up another short third down. On 3rd & 4 from the Virginia 44, a false start for the Terps sends them back five yards. Now on 3rd & 9, Edwards Jr. connects with Dylan Wade across the middle. A great hit by Antonio Clary keeps the Terps short of the first down. Maryland lines up to go for it on 4th & 1 and uses their first timeout of the game.
After the timeout, Maryland lines up in a QB sneak formation and once again is sent back by a penalty. The five-yard encroachment penalty sends them back and forces a punt.
Maryland 0, Virginia 6 | 8:27 2nd Quarter
Virginia takes over from their own 11. A five-yard run from Pace opens the drive. On 2nd & 5, Colandrea hands it off to Pace for a one-yard gain. On 3rd & 4, Colandrea finds TE Tyler Neville for the first down on a 9-yard gain. Colandrea goes right back to Pace on a short completion on the next play. The Hoos start to hurry up, and on second down Colandrea once again finds Neville for a nine-yard pick-up.
On 1st & 10 from the 39, Colandrea finds Trell Harris for another first down. The 19-yard gain sends the Virginia offense to the Maryland 42. On the next play, Colandrea drops back and dumps it off to Courtney for a three-yard gain. Some confusion before the play on 2nd & 7, but a quick rush from Xavier Brown goes for eight yards and a first down. Another rush to Brown on the next play goes for twenty yards all the way to the Maryland 19. Brown rushes again for five more yards. Noah Vaughn goes for two yards on second down, setting up 3rd & 3. Virginia lineman Ty Furnish goes down on the play and appears to walk off the field under his own strength after a minute.
On 3rd & 3 from the Maryland 12, Colandrea takes the snap and is under immediate pressure; Colandrea throws the ball away in the general direction of Fields. Bettridge drills his second field goal of the night, this one a 29-yarder, for the game's second score. Bettridge's field goal capped off the 13-play, 77-yard drive.
Maryland 0, Virginia 3 | 13:35 2nd Quarter
Maryland takes over for the final drive of the first quarter on their own 15-yard line. Chico Bennett and Co stuff a first-down rush attempt. On 2nd & 8, Roman Hemby breaks free for a quick 17-yard first down run to the Maryland 34. This was the last play of the first quarter.
Maryland began the second quarter from their own 34. A short pass to Roman Hemby for no gain opened the quarter. On second and ten, Edwards Jr. aired it out in the direction of Kaden Prather who never saw the pass in the air. The incompletion leads to a quick third and ten. An eight-yard completion to Tai Felton was not good enough for a first down. Maryland punts the ball away after the three-and-out.
Maryland 0, Virginia 3 | 0:50 1st Quarter
Pass interference on an incomplete deep ball from Colandrea to Fields sent the Virgina offense to their own 49. A deep ball on first down from Colandrea to WR Trell Harris is good for 45 yards, setting up first and goal for the Hoos. After a rush on first and goal and an incomplete pass to Fields on second and goal, the Hoos faced third and goal from the two-yard line. Under heavy pressure, Colandrea is forced to quickly dump the ball away for an incomplete pass. Virginia Kicker Will Bettridge nails the 20-yard field goal attempt for the game's first score after a five-play, 64-yard drive from the Virginia offense.
Maryland 0, Virginia 0 | 1:59 1st Quarter
A stuffed rush and missed deep ball set up a quick third and long for Maryland's offense. Edwards Jr. third down pass is broken up by Kempton Shine setting up a 52-yard field goal attempt. Maryland Kicker Jackson Howe's FG attempt is no good. The Hoos take over at their own 35.
Maryland 0, Virginia 0 | 4:04 1st Quarter
Virginia takes over on their own 32. A five-yard gain by Tyree starts the drive. A wild scramble by Colandrea on second down loses two yards, setting up 3rd & 7 for the Hoos. Colandrea drops back and is intercepted by Maryland's Dante Trader Jr. on third down. Maryland takes over on the Virginia 35.
Maryland 0, Virginia 0 | 4:13 1st Quarter
A holding penalty on Maryland sends them back to their own six-yard line to start their drive. Edwards Jr.'s first pass across the middle is incomplete. Edwards Jr.'s second pass completed to Kaden Prather setting up 3rd & 6. Another false start sends the Maryland offense back once again. On 3rd & 11, Edwards scrambles and fails to connect with Tai Felton downfield. Maryland punts the ball away.
Maryland 0, Virginia 0 | 5:30 1st Quarter
Virginia starts their second drive on their own 38. A nice end around to Chris Tyree for 8 yards opens the drive. Both a Maryland and Virginia player go down on the play. Virginia's Ryan Stevens and Maryland's Jalen Husky. Both walked off the field under their own power.
On 2nd & 2 from their own 46, Colandrea airs it out while under pressure and connects to Kameron Courtney for a 33-yard completion to the Maryland 21. Virginia takes their first timeout of the game.
On 1st & 10 from the Maryland 21, Kobe Pace rushes for six yards. The Hoos go right back to Pace who picks up the first down to the Maryland 9. On first and goal, Pace picks up another yard. On second and goal from the eight-yard line, Xavier Brown rushes for three yards setting up third and goal from the five-yard line. Colandrea scrambles and loses the football on the play. Maryland's Donnell Brown recovers the fumble. Maryland takes over on their own 12.
Maryland 0, Virginia 0 | 8:40 1st Quarter
Maryland takes the ball back over on their 9-yard line. Chico Bennett Jr. & James Jackson combine for a sack of Edwards Jr. on the first play of the drive. Xavier Brown lays down a hard hit to bring up 3rd & 8 on a weak pass across the middle. A false start on Maryland pushes the ball back to the six-yard line. On 3rd & 13, Edwards Jr. nearly gets intercepted and Maryland is quickly forced to punt after the three and out. Virginia takes over on the 38.
Maryland 0, Virginia 0 | 10:13 1st Quarter
Virginia takes over on their 20-yard line. A 65-yard touchdown score from Chris Tyree got called back by a holding penalty, negating some early offensive momentum. On the next play, Colandrea scrambled for a five-yard gain. A stuffed Kobe Pace run attempt brought up third and seven for the Hoos - Colandrea sailed a throw targeted at Fields to end the first drive of the game for the Virginia Offense. Sparks punts it away.
Maryland 0, Virginia 0 | 12:15 1st Quarter
Maryland QB Billy Edwards Jr. completed four quick passes to start the game. A holding penalty on the Maryland O-line negated a big third down pickup for Maryland's first drive of the game, forcing a 3rd & 15. Edwards Jr. targeted WR Tai Felton across the middle on third down - a massive hit by Antonio Clary stopped the early drive.
Virginia sends out Kobe Pace, James Jackson, Jahmeer Carter, and Trey McDonald for the coin toss. The Hoos won the toss and elected to defer.
Pregame Injury Update: McKale Boley and Kam Robinson are both out. Jack Witmer in at LT.
Virginia vs. Maryland Notes
- Maryland is visiting Virginia at Scott Stadium for the first time since 2012.
- The Cavaliers and Terrapins played each other for 57-consecutive seasons from 1957 to 2013 as ACC rivals before Maryland left for the Big Ten prior to the 2014 season.
- Maryland leads Virginia 45-32-2 in the all-time series, which dates back to 1919, and the Terps have won four of the last five meetings, including last season in College Park.
- Virginia's last victory over Maryland at Scott Stadium was in 2008, a 31-0 shutout for the Cavaliers.
- UVA is hosting Maryland in a night game at Scott Stadium for the third time, having won the previous two meetings in 1992 and 2008.
- Virginia is playing its third-straight night game and is 41-21-1 in night games at Scott Stadium.
- The Cavaliers are seeking their first 3-0 start since the 2019 season and fourth 3-0 start in the last 25 years. Those other three UVA teams to start 3-0 in the last 25 years each made a bowl game.