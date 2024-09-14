Virginia vs. Maryland Live Score Updates | NCAA Football
Maryland 0, Virginia 0 | 8:40 1st Quarter
Maryland takes the ball back over on their 9-yard line. Chico Bennett Jr. & James Jackson combine for a sack of Edwards Jr. on the first play of the drive. Xavier Brown lays down a hard hit to bring up 3rd & 8 on a weak pass across the middle. A false start on Maryland pushes the ball back to the six-yard line. On 3rd & 13, Edwards Jr. nearly gets intercepted and Maryland is quickly forced to punt after the three and out. Virginia takes over on the 38.
Maryland 0, Virginia 0 | 10:13 1st Quarter
Virginia takes over on their 20-yard line. A 65-yard touchdown score from Chris Tyree got called back by a holding penalty, negating some early offensive momentum. On the next play, Colandrea scrambled for a five-yard gain. A stuffed Kobe Pace run attempt brought up third and seven for the Hoos - Colandrea sailed a throw targeted at Fields to end the first drive of the game for the Virginia Offense. Sparks punts it away.
Maryland 0, Virginia 0 | 12:15 1st Quarter
Maryland QB Billy Edwards Jr. completed four quick passes to start the game. A holding penalty on the Maryland O-line negated a big third down pickup for Maryland's first drive of the game, forcing a 3rd & 15. Edwards Jr. targeted WR Tai Felton across the middle on third down - a massive hit by Antonio Clary stopped the early drive.
Virginia sends out Kobe Pace, James Jackson, Jahmeer Carter, and Trey McDonald for the coin toss. The Hoos won the toss and elected to defer.
Pregame Injury Update: McKale Boley and Kam Robinson are both out. Jack Witmer in at LT.
The Virginia Cavaliers (2-0) are set to host the Maryland Terrapins (1-1) on Saturday night at Scott Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8pm on the ACC Network. Follow along with score updates and live analysis for the game in the thread below. Most recent updates are at the top of the article. Refresh the page for updates.
Virginia vs. Maryland Notes
- Maryland is visiting Virginia at Scott Stadium for the first time since 2012.
- The Cavaliers and Terrapins played each other for 57-consecutive seasons from 1957 to 2013 as ACC rivals before Maryland left for the Big Ten prior to the 2014 season.
- Maryland leads Virginia 45-32-2 in the all-time series, which dates back to 1919, and the Terps have won four of the last five meetings, including last season in College Park.
- Virginia's last victory over Maryland at Scott Stadium was in 2008, a 31-0 shutout for the Cavaliers.
- UVA is hosting Maryland in a night game at Scott Stadium for the third time, having won the previous two meetings in 1992 and 2008.
- Virginia is playing its third-straight night game and is 41-21-1 in night games at Scott Stadium.
- The Cavaliers are seeking their first 3-0 start since the 2019 season and fourth 3-0 start in the last 25 years. Those other three UVA teams to start 3-0 in the last 25 years each made a bowl game.