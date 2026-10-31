Virginia vs No. 14 Wake Forest Live Updates: Score, Analysis and Highlights From Week 9

On Halloween, the orange-legged Cavaliers battle the black-clad Demon Deacons. Refresh this article for every gameday update as Virginia takes on No. 14 Wake Forest.

First quarter: Virginia 0, Wake Forest 7

Wake Forest second drive:

Virginia second drive: Pribula finds receiver Da'Shawn Martin on third down, just short of the sticks. Running back Xay Davis just barely converts on fourth-and-short. On the next play, the Demon Deacons are flagged for unnecessary roughness after a late on hit on the sliding Pribula. Later on fourth down, Pribula looks for receiver Josiah Abdullah but throws an interception.

Wake Forest first drive: On third-and-long, quarterback Gio Lopez finds receiver Carlos Hernandez for a gain of 16 yards. On the very next play, Lopez hits Hernandez again — and he beats cornerback Jacobie Henderson for a gain of 33. Running back Ty Clark then punches in a two-yard rushing touchdown.

Virginia first drive: After two runs from running back Xay Davis, the Cavaliers begin with a three-and-out. Quarterback Beau Pribula rifled a late pass to tight end Dakota Twitty. It was broken up. Daniel Sparks' punt is returned all the way to midfield.

Pregame

Wake Forest won the coin toss and deferred possession to the second half. Virginia begins the game on offense.

Virginia's permanent captains have officially been confirmed. OG Noah Josey, TE Dakota Twitty, LB Maddox Marcellus, and P Daniel Sparks will don a "C" and represent the Cavaliers at the coin toss. They are set to be the game captains today and for the rest of the season.