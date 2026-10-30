Three Key Matchups for Virginia at No. 14 Wake Forest

Saturday afternoon, Virginia's season rolls on as the Cavaliers hit the road to play No. 14 Wake Forest. The visitors in orange and white will hope to spook their black-clad hosts on Halloween. On the other end, the Demon Deacons have plenty of factors going its way that should scare the Cavaliers.

Here are three high-stakes matchups to watch as Virginia aims to steal a win from a red-hot team down in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Linebacker Kam Robinson vs quarterback Gio Lopez

Lopez is ultra-mobile, and has a knack for escaping the pocket to find open receivers downfield. Robinson will need to keep him contained in a crucial battle between green dot players on offense and defense Saturday. Robinson is this team's best defender. It needs him to dominate.

Robinson is starting to look like his old self. Virginia needs that, as it has struggled mightily against mobile quarterbacks this year — particularly Michael Hawkins Jr. of West Virginia and Ashton Daniels of Florida State. Robinson must contain the run, make plays in pass coverage and also pressure Lopez.

Quarterback Beau Pribula vs Wake Forest defense

Virginia needs more from its quarterback. Coach Tony Elliott continues to defend Pribula, but he himself acknowledged that Pribula can improve. Maybe not this week. The Demon Deacons have the third-best scoring defense in the ACC. Wake Forest has allowed seven points per game in its past three contests.

The Demon Deacons excel at generating pressure without sending extra rushers. Unless the Cavaliers offensive line has a perfect game, Pribula is going to have to use his legs to keep plays alive. Virginia hopes he does so without running into sacks like he has done in most games this season. Perhaps Pribula can find some success on designed runs more than the outings from this month.

Virginia defensive backs vs receiver Carlos Hernandez (and Jack Foley)

Hernandez has become one of the best receivers in the ACC. He has a whopping 49 receptions for 720 yards and four touchdowns. Many of those yards have been deep shots downfield, where opposing safeties have struggled to win at the catch point.

Struggling at the catch point has been a constant theme for some of Virginia's defensive backs, especially Jacobie Henderson and Ethan Minter. Those two (and others) have also been dealing with injuries this year. That could be a big problem against an electric Wake Forest passing game.