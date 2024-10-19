Virginia vs. Clemson Live Score Updates | NCAA Football
Virginia (4-2, 2-1 ACC) is set to take on No. 10 Clemson (5-1, 4-0 ACC) on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. Follow along with score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for Virginia at Clemson in the thread below.
Updates are in reverse chronological order with the most recent updates at the top of the page. This article will be updated after each drive. Refresh the page for updates.
Virginia vs. Clemson Pregame Notes
- Saturday marks Tony Elliott’s return to Memorial Stadium for the first time since he departed the program to become the head coach at Virginia in December of 2021.
- Clemson leads the all-time series with Virginia 40-8-1 and has a 21-3-1 advantage over the Cavaliers in games played at Memorial Stadium.
- This will be the first meeting between Dabo Swinney and Tony Elliott as head coaches, but Swinney owns a perfect 5-0 record against Virginia as Clemson's head coach.
- The last time the Cavaliers faced a top-ten opponent on the road was last season against North Carolina, where the Hoos earned a massive 31-27 victory over the Tar Heels, UVA's first road win over a top 10 team in program history.
- There are three former Clemson Tigers on the Virginia football roster, but only one of them - running back Kobe Pace - will play on Saturday, as tight end Sage Ennis went down with a season-ending injury in the Coastal Carolina game and defensive back Malcolm Greene is redshirting the rest of this season.
- UVA is outscoring opponents 45-27 in the fourth quarter this season, while Clemson is getting outscored 48-26 in the fourth quarter (though that has a lot to do with the Tigers building large leads before the fourth quarter of their games).
- Four of UVA’s next five opponents are ranked in the AP Top 25: No. 10 Clemson, No. 12 Notre Dame, No. 20 Pitt, and No. 21 SMU. Three of the four contests against currently ranked foes will take place away from Charlottesville.
