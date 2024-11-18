Virginia vs. Virginia Tech Kickoff Time & TV Designation Announced
The week 14 Virginia football game against Virginia Tech on Saturday, November 30th will kick off at 8pm ET at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia and will be televised on the ACC Network, as announced by the Atlantic Coast Conference on Monday (November 18).
This will be Virginia's fourth primetime game of the season, as the Cavaliers previously played 7/8pm games against Wake Forest, Maryland, and Pittsburgh. UVA will play on the ACC Network for the sixth time this season and this is the third time the Cavaliers will play in the ACC Network 8pm game.
Here is the full slate of ACC games for week 14 of the college football season (all times ET and on Saturday, Nov. 30 unless otherwise specified):
- Stanford at San Jose State, 4pm on on Friday, November 29 on CBS
- Georgia Tech at Georgia, 7:30pm on Friday November 29 on ABC
- South Carolina at Clemson, 12pm on ESPN
- Duke at Wake Forest, 12pm on ACC Network
- Louisville at Kentucky, 12pm on SEC Network
- Pittsburgh at Boston College, 3pm on The CW
- Miami at Syracuse, 3:30pm on ESPN
- California at SMU, 3:30pm on ESPN2
- NC State at North Carolina, 3:30pm on ACC Network
- Florida at Florida State, 7pm or 7:30pm on ESPN2
- Virginia at Virginia Tech, 8pm on ACC Network
Here is Virginia's remaining 2024 football schedule:
Saturday, November 23rd at 12pm: vs. SMU (ESPN2)
Saturday, November 30th at 8pm: at Virginia Tech (ACC Network)
Virginia and Virginia Tech are set to play in Blacksburg for the first time since 2020 and for the first time with fans in the stands at Lane Stadium since 2018. The Cavaliers and Hokies did not play each other in the 2022 season, as that game was canceled due to the shooting at UVA that claimed the lives of Virginia football players Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D'Sean Perry. Two years before that, Virginia and Virginia Tech played in the Commonwealth Clash in the COVID-19-impacted 2020 season with only 250 fans in the stands.
Virginia has not defeated Virginia Tech in Blacksburg since November 28th, 1998, a streak of 11-consecutive victories for the Hokies in home games against the Cavaliers. Virginia Tech leads the all-time series 61-38-5 and has won 22 of the last 24 meetings against Virginia in the Commonwealth Clash.
Before traveling to Virginia Tech for the Commonwealth Clash, Virginia (5-5, 3-3 ACC) will host No. 13 SMU (9-1, 6-0 ACC) on Senior Day and the final home game of the season for UVA on Saturday, November 23rd in Charlottesville. Kickoff between the Cavaliers and Mustangs is set for 12pm ET at Scott Stadium and the game will be televised on ESPN2.
