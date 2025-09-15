Virginia Women’s Soccer Controls VCU
Virginia fans (well, this one at least) can be excused for feeling a little cheated that it took so long for the Cavaliers to score against the VCU Rams. After scoring in the second minute against Penn State and in the fourth minute versus Duke, Virginia didn’t the go-ahead goal until there were just three minutes remaining in the first half.
To borrow football’s parlance, this was the equivalent of a buy-game, though I cannot imagine there is much money in the women’s budget to pay teams for the privilege of coming to Klöckner to play a top 5 team. Head Coach Steve Swanson rolled out a buy-game lineup, giving Maya Carter the first start in her four-year career and keeper Ellie Sommers her first playing time as a Hoo. It was good to see; Carter is playing with aplomb and Sommers got the shutout in what is likely to be her only playing time for the year.
Virginia had a couple of nice chances. Three minutes in Maggie Cagle lined a cross to Ross that got behind the defense, but was just a yard too far. Ella Carter, trying to recreate her magic from the Duke game, took a mirror image shot four minutes in, drawing a nice save from VCU keeper, Mia Pongratz.
It took Virginia a full 20 minutes to start to control the run of play. You see, VCU came in and pressed Virginia high which was a gutsy move for a mid-table Colonial Athletic program. They didn’t have the skill nor the stamina to keep pressing the entire game, but it did illustrate what I consider to be a Virginia vulnerability.
Other than VCU tiring, the 25th minute saw the introduction of Jill Flammia, who walked off last game after twisting her ankle. Flammia plays more directly than any other Virginia midfielder and as evidence, she would lead the team with four shots in just 33 minutes of play. Swanson also took off Meredith McDermott who is really struggling this season. She has yet to score, and for the third game she had more fouls than shots. McDermott runs hard, especially on defense, but since Virginia doesn’t press, she’s reduced to chasing 3 v 1 possession. It’s got to be demoralizing.
For the half, Virginia took 12 shots, but only two were from inside the box. One of them was Jill Flammia’s game-winner with just three minutes remaining.
It was a result of a corner, and for those counting at home, it was the eighth goal of the season off a set-piece (out of 15 goals) and that kind of imbalance suggests a trouble scoring within the run of play. Virginia has zero aerial presence – long gone are the days of Meg McCool and Haley Hopkins – and of those 10 long-range attempts in the first half, most were seriously skied over the goal.
The second half was a different story as Swanson once again won the Battle of Halftime. The guy is amazing. No one comes out of the locker room for the second frame as pumped as Swanson’s players. (I hope assistant coach Lizzie Sieracki, should she want to pursue a coaching career, is taping Swanson’s talks.) Thirty seconds after re-start, Flammia had a powerful drive into the box for a good McDermott chance. Ninety seconds later, defender Liv Rademaker similarly drove to the box (this time from the left) to push the ball out wide for a Cagle cross that should have been the game’s second goal.
Three minutes later that second goal finally arrived. Great combination play lead to a Laney Rouse cross that freshman Addison Halpern blasted from within the six-yard box for her first collegiate goal. Halpern is the reigning scholastic player of the year with a career 180 goals. These first seven and a half games must have been the longest drought of her life. She’s been pushing, and not in a good way, for this goal. Hopefully now that the goose egg is off her back, she will relax and be more effective.
Maggie Cagle sealed the deal when she refused to give up on a ball that looked, from tv’s poor angle, to be out of bounds at the baseline. But, she played to the whistle, as all players are taught to do, and was rewarded with her third goal of the season which coincidentally matched the final 3 – 0 scoreline.
Player Notes: Laughlin Ryan, as Swanson promised last week, returned to the pitch playing as left back when Rademaker rested. She had three ACL tears in her first years on Grounds and has proven to be quite inspirational for team and fans alike. This was her first game of the season. It was good to see her back in action.
Next Up: Swanson deliberately chose to play just seven out-of-conference games this season (he could have played eight.) This gives the team more rest, and to be frank, it’s a good move. FSU scheduled just six non-conference games this season. Virgina got what they wanted from their non-con slate. Scheduling neighbors Georgetown, West Virginia and Penn State gave the Hoos all they could handle – Virginia has played the hardest schedule in the country thus far – and now is the time to take the breather as ACC play begins in earnest. Virginia travels to Syracuse on Saturday, September 20th. Gametime is 7pm and the game is on ACC Network Extra.