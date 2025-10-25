Virginia Women’s Soccer’s Skid Hit 4 Games with Loss to FSU
What is the opposite of “momentum?” Because that is what both the Virginia Cavaliers and the Florida State Seminoles were riding coming into this game. Virginia had given up late goals to both Louisville and Cal, dropping wins in the process. FSU went up 2 – 0 against Notre Dame, the best team in the ACC this year, and gave up four unanswered goals. Both teams were beaten convincingly by Stanford, the second best team in the ACC.
One of these teams was destined to break through their lethargy and end their brutal slide. On this day, Virginia would not be that team, and as a result now sits in a four-way for seventh in the ACC (only the top six teams make the ACC tournament.)
For Virginia fans, this game is a Rorschach test on the season.
Regular readers, and anyone paying attention all season long, know that Steve Swanson has not gotten much, if any, production from the central forward position. Two goals to be exact. I have also noted the lack of aerial prowess of anyone on the attacking front line. So what happened this game? Virginia’s first goal was off a powerful header from Addison Halpern. The Hoos second goal came from an opportunistic play from Meredith McDermott, crashing the goal after a second great Halpern header hit the crossbar.
Two goals off headers from the afore-referenced center forward offenders. That should have been enough to carry the Cavaliers, but here we are.
After a spirited first half ended in a 0 – 0 draw – these are two extremely fine programs after all, so entertaining is an appropriate description for 45 minutes without any goals – Virginia struck just three minutes in when a Liv Rademaker cross was finished by Addison Halpern doing her best Haley Hopkins impression.
This was no fluke. A big part of Virginia’ success this season has been blazing starts coming out of the locker room and this was the fifth time the Hoos have scored within five minutes of the half starting. Liv Rademaker told me, when I asked what was the secret to Steve Swanson’s locker room magic, that Swanson just knows how to read the room. Whatever he’s saying, it’s working.
And yet…
For the fourth time in the last five games, Virginia has surrendered goals late in the half, goals that cost them wins against Louisville and Cal and now a tie against FSU. Every sport is a game of inches. Ask a ‘Nole football fan about the inch that kept them from tying Stanford or a Cavalier fan about the two inches that gave them the winning safety against Washington State.
After a speculative long ball with 90 seconds remaining found Jordyn Dudley in the Virginia box, a deflection off Maya Carter’ head allowed the ball to loop over Kiki Maki to fall at the feet of Wrianna Hudson, who coolly stroked home the game winner. It was a fortuitous bounce to be sure, but there will always be lucky bounces: the winners are the ones who convert those “lucky” opportunities.
I’ve noted many a time that in the decade that I have been watching, Steve Swanson has largely rolled out a very vanilla 4 – 3 – 3 formation and basically dared opposing teams to stop it. It is very predictable, but because every player is on the same page and knows where everyone of her teammates are at every moment, it’s been quite successful. But with Virginia down 2 – 1 with 20 minutes remaining, Swanson pulled a forward and went with five in the back. In addition, he pulled Laney Rouse off the wing and played her as one of the central three. And that was when Virginia took control of the second half and scored the equalizer. Chasing a goal? Who had 5-man back line on their Bingo card?
Virginia has been jobbed by VAR all season long, but on this night, it rightly overturned a linesman’s erroneous offsides flag for the McDermott goal. Some karma was due to come Virginia’s way.
Traitor Yuna McCormack had a completely anonymous first half looking nothing like the player who graced Virginia for two seasons. That is what I had been hoping for. But then it was her driving run and elegant pass to Dudley that gave the ‘Noles their first goal.
So much went right in this clash-of-titans match for Virginia that the women should have earned the three points, all but clinching a spot in the ACC tourney, a spot they’ve not claimed for the past two years. Virginia could have won this game. The Cavaliers had multiple good looks, they stood up to FSU’s bullying, keeper Victoria Safradin made a trio of great, what should have been game-winning, saves, and Laney Rouse had her best game of the season. And that is saying something; she’s been fabulous this year.
FSU entered the game 6 – 2 – 2 against Virginia the last ten games. Now they are 7 – 2 – 2 and their recent dominance over the Hoos continues.
All in all, a disappointing result.
Next Up: Virginia hosts Pittsburgh on Sunday, October 26th for Senior Night. Game time is 2:00pm and can be seen on ACC Network Extra.