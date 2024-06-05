Virginia Women's Basketball Lands Commitment From Four-Star Guard Kamryn Kitchen
Coach Mox strikes again on the recruiting trail. Fresh off of landing four incoming transfers in April and May, Virginia women's basketball picked up another recruiting win, this time on the high school recruiting front, as four-star guard Kamryn Kitchen announced her commitment to UVA on Wednesday afternoon.
Amaka Agugua-Hamilton confirmed the signing of Kitchen, who was originally a member of the class of 2025, but is reclassifying to the class of 2024 and will join the program for the 2024-2025 season.
A 5'9" guard out of Independence High School in Charlotte, North Carolina, Kitchen was rated a four-star prospect and the No. 57 overall prospect in the country in the class of 2025 on ESPN's HoopGurlz rankings. Kitchen collected an impressive list of offers and a couple of weeks ago cut her list to six schools: Illinois, Louisville, Marquette, Virginia Tech, Virginia, and Penn State. She then announced last week that she would be reclassifying to the class of 2024 and making the jump to college basketball next season.
Kitchen ultimately chose the Cavaliers and will join fellow four-star Breona Hurd (Waynesville, MO) in Virginia's incoming freshmen class.
In her final season at Independence High School, Kitchen shot 54% from the field and 42% from beyond the arc and set her school's career three-pointers record in just three seasons with 200 made triples. Kitchen was the Southwestern 4A Player of the Year in 2023 and is a two-time all-district selection. She was also one of just 14 players to receive an invite to Stephen Curry's shooting camp last summer and competed for Team Curry on the summer travel circuit.
“I’m very excited to officially welcome Kam into our family,” Coach Mox said of Kitchen. “Since her first visit to UVA a few years ago, it was clear that she would seamlessly fit into our culture. Kam is a high-character student-athlete who knows how to grind on and off the court. She is graduating from high school early and enrolling at UVA this August, which is a true testament to her dedication and work ethic. Kam is a shooter who has added so much versatility to her game over the past few years and is going to bring a different dynamic to our offense. Wahoo Nation, you are going to love her.”