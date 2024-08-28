Virginia Women's Basketball Unveils Non-Conference Schedule for 2024-25 Season
The non-conference schedule for the 2024-2025 Virginia women's basketball season was unveiled on Wednesday and it includes eight home games at John Paul Jones Arena, three neutral-site matchups at the Discover Puerto Rico Shootout in San Juan, and a tough road game at Oklahoma, who was a No. 5 seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
See the full 12-game non-conference slate for the 2024-2025 UVA women's basketball season below:
Date
Opponent
Location
Monday, November 4
American
Charlottesville, VA
Friday, November 8
at Oklahoma
Norman, OK
Wednesday, November 13
Radford
Charlottesville, VA
Sunday, November 17
La Salle
Charlottesville, VA
Wednesday, November 20
Alabama State
Charlottesville, VA
Sunday, November 24
Bethune-Cookman
Charlottesville, VA
Thursday, November 28
Green Bay
San Juan, PR
Friday, November 29
Washington State
San Juan, PR
Saturday, November 30
Wyoming
San Juan, PR
Thursday, December 5
Auburn
Charlottesville, VA
Tuesday, December 17
Maryland-Eastern Shore
Charlottesville, VA
Saturday, December 21
Coppin State
Charlottesville, VA
Before the season begins, Virginia will host Barton College (Division II) in a preseason exhibition game on Thursday, October 31st and that Halloween scrimmage will be open to the public and free admission.
The Cavaliers will open their third season under head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton on Monday, November 4th against American before hitting the road for the aforementioned challenging matchup at Oklahoma on Friday, November 8th. UVA will then return to Charlottesville for four-consecutive home games against Radford, La Salle, Alabama State, and Bethune-Cookman.
On the week of Thanksgiving, Virginia will play three games in as many days at the Discover Puerto Rico Shootout at Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, facing Green Bay on November 28th, Washington State on the 29th, and Wyoming on the 30th. Admission is free for all of the games for those making the trip to Puerto Rico, but they will only be viewable online with a paid subscription to FloHoops.
Virginia will then host Auburn in the second-annual ACC/SEC Challenge on December 5th before taking a break for final exams followed by the last two games of non-conference play against Maryland-Eastern Shore on December 17th and Coppin State on December 21st.
The entire 2024-2025 Virginia women's basketball schedule as well as details on tipoff times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.