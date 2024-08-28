Cavaliers Now

Virginia Women's Basketball Unveils Non-Conference Schedule for 2024-25 Season

Matt Newton

Atlantic Coast Conference

The non-conference schedule for the 2024-2025 Virginia women's basketball season was unveiled on Wednesday and it includes eight home games at John Paul Jones Arena, three neutral-site matchups at the Discover Puerto Rico Shootout in San Juan, and a tough road game at Oklahoma, who was a No. 5 seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

See the full 12-game non-conference slate for the 2024-2025 UVA women's basketball season below:

Date

Opponent

Location

Monday, November 4

American

Charlottesville, VA

Friday, November 8

at Oklahoma

Norman, OK

Wednesday, November 13

Radford

Charlottesville, VA

Sunday, November 17

La Salle

Charlottesville, VA

Wednesday, November 20

Alabama State

Charlottesville, VA

Sunday, November 24

Bethune-Cookman

Charlottesville, VA

Thursday, November 28

Green Bay

San Juan, PR

Friday, November 29

Washington State

San Juan, PR

Saturday, November 30

Wyoming

San Juan, PR

Thursday, December 5

Auburn

Charlottesville, VA

Tuesday, December 17

Maryland-Eastern Shore

Charlottesville, VA

Saturday, December 21

Coppin State

Charlottesville, VA

Before the season begins, Virginia will host Barton College (Division II) in a preseason exhibition game on Thursday, October 31st and that Halloween scrimmage will be open to the public and free admission.

The Cavaliers will open their third season under head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton on Monday, November 4th against American before hitting the road for the aforementioned challenging matchup at Oklahoma on Friday, November 8th. UVA will then return to Charlottesville for four-consecutive home games against Radford, La Salle, Alabama State, and Bethune-Cookman.

On the week of Thanksgiving, Virginia will play three games in as many days at the Discover Puerto Rico Shootout at Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, facing Green Bay on November 28th, Washington State on the 29th, and Wyoming on the 30th. Admission is free for all of the games for those making the trip to Puerto Rico, but they will only be viewable online with a paid subscription to FloHoops.

Virginia will then host Auburn in the second-annual ACC/SEC Challenge on December 5th before taking a break for final exams followed by the last two games of non-conference play against Maryland-Eastern Shore on December 17th and Coppin State on December 21st.

The entire 2024-2025 Virginia women's basketball schedule as well as details on tipoff times and TV designations will be announced at a later date.

Published
Matt Newton

MATT NEWTON

Matt Newton launched the Cavaliers Now site on Sports Illustrated in August 2021, where he covers all things UVA sports. His reporting spans Virginia basketball and football news and recruiting, former Cavaliers in the pros, and all 23 NCAA Division I sports teams at the University of Virginia. Before this, Matt served as the Sports Director at WUVA, a student-run digital media organization at the University of Virginia, and worked as a beat writer at Scrimmage Play, covering high school sports in central Virginia. Originally from Downingtown, Pennsylvania, Matt grew up a huge Philadelphia sports fan. His passion for sports journalism has been evident throughout his career, focusing on both collegiate and high school athletics.