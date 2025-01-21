Wahoos Weekly: Virginia Cavaliers All Sports Schedule & Scoreboard - 1/20
Virginia Cavaliers On SI is back with another edition of Wahoos Weekly, a one-stop shop for UVA fans to see the complete schedule of Cavalier sporting events every week, updated with final scores following the conclusion of each event. This week's Wahoo sports schedule features events for the Virginia men's and women's basketball teams, men's and women's tennis teams, men's and women's swimming & diving teams, men's and women's squash teams, men's and women's track & field teams, and wrestling team.
This week's UVA sports schedule is highlighted by a total of four home games for the Virginia men's and women's basketball teams at John Paul Jones Arena, UVA's men's and women's tennis teams hosting the ITA Kickoff Championship at Boar's Head, and the Virginia swimming & diving teams heading to Austin for a high-profile meet featuring some of the nation's top swimming programs in Texas, Arizona State, NC State, and UVA.
See below for the full schedule of UVA sporting events for the week of January 20-26, including details on how to watch each event. Refresh the page for final scores for each event.
Monday, January 20th
Women's Tennis: North Carolina 3, Virginia 4 | Recap
Tuesday, January 21st
7pm: Men's Basketball vs. Boston College, John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network
Thursday, January 23rd
7pm: Women's Basketball vs. Georgia Tech, John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra
Friday, January 24th
All day (1/24-2/25): Swimming & Diving - Eddie Reese Texas Showdown vs. Texas, Arizona State, NC State, Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center (Austin, TX), SECN+
1pm: Women's Tennis vs. New Mexico (ITA Kickoff), Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar's Head Resort (Charlottesville, VA), Live Stream
Saturday, January 25th
All day (1/25-1/28): Men's and Women's Squash - CSA Individual Championships, Grand Central Terminal (New York, NY)
All day (1/25): Track & Field - Penn 10 Elite, The Ott Center (Philadelphia, PA), ESPN+
12pm: Men's Tennis vs. Boise State (ITA Kickoff), Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar's Head Resort (Charlottesville, VA), Live Stream
3:30pm: Women's Tennis vs. TBD (ITA Kickoff), Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar's Head Resort (Charlottesville, VA), Live Stream
6pm: Women's Lacrosse vs. Johns Hopkins (Exhibition), The St. James (Springfield, VA)
6:30pm: Men's Basketball vs. Notre Dame, John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, VA), ESPN2
Sunday, January 26th
1pm: Men's Tennis vs. TBD (ITA Kickoff), Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar's Head Resort (Charlottesville, VA), Live Stream
2pm: Women's Basketball vs. Louisville, John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, VA), The CW Network
6pm: Wrestling at Stanford, Maples Pavilion (Stanford, CA), ACC Network Extra