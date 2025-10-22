How to Watch, Betting Odds for Virginia Cavaliers vs North Carolina
After Virginia's bye week during week seven, many were left wondering how they would fare upon their return when they faced Washington State. Although UVA was favored to win, there was a chance that they would struggle to build back momentum after their week off. Fortunately, the Cavaliers showed up hungry for victory and won the matchup 22-20, silencing any doubts that loomed overhead.
Entering their week nine matchup against North Carolina, UVA is carrying a 6-1 record and remains 3-0 in conference play. North Carolina, however, is a bit more shaky with a record of 2-4. Once again, Virginia is the favorite, but this is not the time for the Cavaliers to get comfortable. As each week passes, it becomes increasingly imperative for Tony Elliott's rising program to identify its weaknesses and focus on the end goal.
How to Watch
TV: The Virginia-North Carolina matchup will be available for viewing on the ACC Network at 12:00 p.m. ET with Wes Durham, Steve Addazio and Dana Boyle.
Radio: Fans can listen to the game on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, Virginia Sports Mobile App, TuneIn App and SiriusXM Channel 160 or 193.
Streaming: Follow the game on ESPN.com or the ESPN mobile app.
Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 25 at 12:00 p.m. EST. This will be another away game for Virginia, taking place in Chapel Hill, N.C., home of the Tar Heels.
Virginia's 6-1 record is undoubtedly more imposing than that of the Tar Heels, but this seems to be the season of upsets, particularly within the ACC. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Cavaliers are currently a 10.5-point favorite, and the over/under is set at 51.5. Will UVA be able to prove these odds to be true?
The only game dropped by Virginia during their 2025 campaign thus far was against NC State when they fell 35-31. That loss was more than enough to kick the Cavaliers into high gear and chase after victory each week. Two of their most successful games this season to date were against Florida State and Louisville, both of which resulted in shocking upsets that shook the nation. After their week eight victory over Washington State, UVA is now on a stellar five-game winning streak, and they're hoping to keep this pattern alive and well. The odds are in their favor, but it will, of course, take some serious work to come out on top.
While defeating North Carolina this week wouldn't be considered an upset, it would certainly help push Virginia closer to the ACC championships. Each week, they've continued to rise in the AP Top 25 and now sit at No. 16. If they can secure another victory this weekend, it's likely that they will find a new, and even more promising, home in the rankings.
Is this finally the season in which Virginia will be able to proudly overcome their disappointing past?
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.