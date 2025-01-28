Wahoos Weekly: Virginia Cavaliers All Sports Schedule & Scoreboard - 1/28
Virginia Cavaliers On SI is back with another edition of Wahoos Weekly, a one-stop shop for UVA fans to see the complete schedule of Cavalier sporting events every week, updated with final scores following the conclusion of each event. This week's Wahoo sports schedule features events for the Virginia men's and women's basketball, men's and women's tennis, women's golf, and wrestling teams.
This week's UVA sports schedule is highlighted by the Virginia men's and women's basketball teams playing the same school on the road on consecutive nights. UVA men's basketball will visit Miami on Wednesday night and then Virginia women's basketball will play the Hurricanes in the same building on Thursday night. The Cavalier men will then return home to face Virginia Tech in the Commonwealth Clash on Saturday, while the UVA women will visit Syracuse on Sunday. Virginia men's tennis has a huge week ahead as the Cavaliers host No. 3 Ohio State on Friday night and No. 1 Texas on Sunday, with both matches taking place at Boar's Head in Charlottesville. UVA women's tennis will also host No. 8 Michigan on Saturday morning. Finally, UVA wrestling travels to Blacksburg to take on Virginia Tech in the Commonwealth Clash on Friday.
See below for the full schedule of UVA sporting events for the week of January 28th-February 2nd, including details on how to watch each event. Refresh the page for final scores for each event.
Wednesday, January 29th
7pm: Men's Basketball at Miami, Watsco Center (Coral Gables, FL), ESPNU
Thursday, January 30th
7pm: Women's Basketball at Miami, Watsco Center (Coral Gables, FL), ACC Network Extra
Friday, January 31st
All day (1/31-2/1): Women's Golf - Collegiate Invitational at GCC, Guadalajara Country Club (Guadalajara, Mexico)
6pm: Men's Tennis vs. Ohio State, Virginia Tennis Facility at Boar's Head Resort (Charlottesville, VA), Live Stream
7pm: Wrestling at Virginia Tech, Cassell Coliseum (Blacksburg, VA), ACC Network
Saturday, February 1st
11am: Women's Tennis vs. Michigan, Virginia Tennis Facility at Boar's Head Resort (Charlottesville, VA), Live Stream
4pm: Men's Basketball vs. Virginia Tech, John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network
Sunday, February 2nd
11:30am: Men's Tennis vs. Texas, Virginia Tennis Facility at Boar's Head Resort (Charlottesville, VA), Live Stream
12pm: Women's Basketball at Syracuse, JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY), ACC Network