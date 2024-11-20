Wahoos Weekly: Virginia Cavaliers All Sports Schedule & Scoreboard - 11/20
Virginia Cavaliers On SI is back with another edition of Wahoos Weekly, a one-stop shop for UVA fans to see the complete schedule of Cavalier sporting events every week, updated with final scores following the conclusion of each event. This week's Wahoo sports schedule features events for the Virginia volleyball, men's and women's basketball, men's and women's soccer, men's and women's tennis, men's and women's squash, football, wrestling, cross country, and swimming & diving teams.
This week's UVA sports schedule is highlighted by the UVA men's basketball team traveling to the Bahamas for a couple of ranked games as part of the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship on Thursday and Friday, Virginia women's basketball continuing non-conference play with a pair of home games at John Paul Jones Arena, UVA men's and women's soccer competing in the 2024 NCAA Soccer Championships, Virginia volleyball hosting a pair of matches at Mem Gym, and UVA football playing its final home game of the 2024 season and honoring its senior class by hosting No. 13 SMU on Saturday at Scott Stadium.
Click here to see last week's edition of Wahoos Weekly.
See below for the full schedule of UVA sporting events for the week of November 20-24, including details on how to watch each event. Refresh the page for final scores for each event.
Wednesday, November 20th
All day (11/20-11/24): Men's Tennis - NCAA Individual Championships, Hurd Tennis Center (Waco, TX), ESPN+
All day (11/20-11/24): Women's Tennis - NCAA Individual Championships, Hurd Tennis Center (Waco, TX), ESPN+
10am prelims/5pm finals: Swimming & Dive - Tennessee Invite, Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center (Knoxville, TN), SEC Network+
7pm: Women's Basketball vs. Alabama State, John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra
Thursday, November 21st
10am prelims/5pm finals: Swimming & Dive - Tennessee Invite, Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center (Knoxville, TN), SEC Network+
9:30pm: Men's Basketball vs. Tennessee, Baha Mar Convention Center (Nassau, Bahamas), CBS Sports
Friday, November 22nd
10am prelims/5pm finals: Swimming & Dive - Tennessee Invite, Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center (Knoxville, TN), SEC Network+
5pm: Women's Soccer vs. Wisconsin (NCAA 2nd Round), Great Park Soccer Stadium (Irvine, CA), ESPN+
7pm or 9:30pm: Men's Basketball vs. Baylor OR St. John's, Baha Mar Convention Center (Nassau, Bahamas), CBS Sports
7pm: Volleyball vs. Louisville, Memorial Gymnasium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra
Saturday, November 23rd
10:20am: Cross Country - NCAA Cross Country Championships, Thomas Zimmer Championship Cross Country Course (Madison, WI), ESPNU
12pm: Football vs. SMU, Scott Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ESPN2
1:30pm: Squash vs. Penn, McArthur Squash Center (Charlottesville, VA)
Sunday, November 24th
1pm: Volleyball vs. Notre Dame, Memorial Gymnasium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra
1pm: Squash vs. Chatham, McArthur Squash Center (Charlottesville, VA)
4pm: Women's Basketball vs. Bethune-Cookman (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network
5pm: Men's Soccer vs. West Virginia OR North Florida (NCAA 2nd Round), Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ESPN+
7pm: Wrestling vs. Michigan, Memorial Gymnasium (Charlottesville, VA)