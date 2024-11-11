Wahoos Weekly: Virginia Cavaliers All Sports Schedule & Scoreboard - 11/11
Virginia Cavaliers On SI is back with another edition of Wahoos Weekly, a one-stop shop for UVA fans to see the complete schedule of Cavalier sporting events every week, updated with final scores following the conclusion of each event. This week's Wahoo sports schedule features events for the Virginia men's soccer, field hockey, volleyball, men's and women's basketball, squash, and cross country teams.
This week's UVA sports schedule is highlighted by a couple of home UVA women's basketball games, Virginia men's basketball hosting Coppin State and then taking on Villanova in Baltimore on Friday, UVA men's soccer taking on Wake Forest in the semifinals of the ACC Championship, Virginia field hockey opening play in the NCAA Championship, the UVA cross country teams racing in the NCAA Southeast Regional, Virginia volleyball hitting the West Coast to visit Stanford and Cal, and UVA football taking on No. 10 Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon in South Bend.
Click here to see last week's edition of Wahoos Weekly.
See below for the full schedule of UVA sporting events for the week of November 11-17, including details on how to watch each event. Refresh the page for final scores for each event.
Monday, November 11th
7pm: Men's Basketball vs. Coppin State, John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra
Wednesday, November 13th
7pm: Women's Basketball vs. Radford, John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra
Thursday, November 14th
5:30pm: Men's Soccer vs. Wake Forest (ACC Semifinals), WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, NC), ACC Network
10pm: Volleyball at Stanford, Maples Pavilion (Stanford, CA), ACC Network Extra
Friday, November 15th
TBA: Cross Country - NCAA Southeast Regional, Winthrop Farm (Rock Hill, SC)
3:30pm: Field Hockey vs. Michigan (NCAA First Round), Lakeside Field (Evanston, IL), ESPN+
5pm: Men's Basketball vs. Villanova, CFG Bank Arena (Baltimore, MD), TNT
10pm: Volleyball at Cal, Haas Pavilion (Berkeley, CA), ACC Network Extra
Saturday, November 16th
12pm: Squash vs. Columbia, McArthur Squash Center (Charlottesville, VA)
3:30pm: Football at Notre Dame, Notre Dame Stadium (Notre Dame, IN), NBC
Sunday, November 17th
12pm: Squash vs. Yale, McArthur Squash Center (Charlottesville, VA)
2pm: Women's Basketball vs. La Salle, John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra