Whose stock rose and fell in Virginia's season opening win?

Football coaches are notorious perfectionists, but even Tony Elliott and his staff will have a tough time finding much to complain about when they review the tape of Virginia's season-opening 34-8 victory over NC State.

The Cavaliers entered the game with high internal expectations (even if national observers were skeptical), and they did little to disappoint the program's first sellout crowd (62,779) since 2008. They dominated every significant statistical category and decisively snapped a four-game losing streak to the Wolfpack.

Still, there's always room for improvement. Here's a quick look at whose stock rose (and fell) on Saturday.

Stock up: Beau Pribula's legs

Pribula arrived with a reputation as a dual-threat quarterback, but even the most optimistic fans were impressed by his running skills on Saturday. He gained a game-high 110 yards on 15 carries (which included a loss of 11 on a sack).

But don't expect that to be the game plan every week.

"He runs like a running back," Eliott said. "I love the way Beau runs, but 15 carries every game is probably not the way we want to make a living."

An additional benefit from Pribula's first-half running was the play-action passing it set up after the break, as the Wolfpack's safeties had to creep toward the line of scrimmage. He finished 9 for 11 passing for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

Stock up: Xavier Brown

Kam Robinson wasn't quite ready to play as he rehabs from a torn ACL, but Brown sure was. After suffering a similar injury last season, he returned to action and scored twice — on a one-yard plunge and a 45-yard reception from Pribula on a seam pattern. His speed and toughness look as good as ever.

Stock down: Peyton Lewis

Not only did the Tennessee transfer lose the starting running back job to Jekail Middlebrook, he now seems to be fifth in the pecking order behind Brown, Noah Vaughn and Xay Davis. Lewis finished Saturday with 10 yards on six carries.

Stock up: The offensive line

This veteran group got a lot of preseason attention, and it seems justified. They paved the way for 258 rushing yards and allowed just the one sack of Pribula (on a blitz).

Third-year lineman Ben York saw some extensive playing time in reprieve of starting right tackle Monroe Mills, who missed last season with an injury.

Stock down: The receiving corps

They didn't need to contribute much — and they didn't. DaShawn Martin's 47-yard touchdown catch was a rare highlight. Ty'Lyric Coleman had two catches for 31 yards in place on Rico Flores Jr., who sat out with hamstring issues, but Jacquon Gibson went without a reception.

Stock up: the defensive line

Like their offensive line counterparts, this group is as deep and talented as advertised. Fisher Camac deflected a pass, and the Cavaliers put constant pressure on CJ Bailey, who endured the worst statistical game of his college career (84 yards passing, 33 rushing, two turnovers).

Stock up: Brandyn Hillman

He was expected to be a leader of the defense after transferring from Michigan, where he was part of the 2024 national championship team. And he showed what Elliott called "a nose for the ball," intercepting Camac's deflected pass and forcing Bailey to fumble inside the Virginia 10, where teammate Landon Danley recovered.