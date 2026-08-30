Whose stock rose and fell in Virginia's season opening win?
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Football coaches are notorious perfectionists, but even Tony Elliott and his staff will have a tough time finding much to complain about when they review the tape of Virginia's season-opening 34-8 victory over NC State.
The Cavaliers entered the game with high internal expectations (even if national observers were skeptical), and they did little to disappoint the program's first sellout crowd (62,779) since 2008. They dominated every significant statistical category and decisively snapped a four-game losing streak to the Wolfpack.
Still, there's always room for improvement. Here's a quick look at whose stock rose (and fell) on Saturday.
Stock up: Beau Pribula's legs
Pribula arrived with a reputation as a dual-threat quarterback, but even the most optimistic fans were impressed by his running skills on Saturday. He gained a game-high 110 yards on 15 carries (which included a loss of 11 on a sack).
But don't expect that to be the game plan every week.
"He runs like a running back," Eliott said. "I love the way Beau runs, but 15 carries every game is probably not the way we want to make a living."
An additional benefit from Pribula's first-half running was the play-action passing it set up after the break, as the Wolfpack's safeties had to creep toward the line of scrimmage. He finished 9 for 11 passing for 155 yards and two touchdowns.
Stock up: Xavier Brown
Kam Robinson wasn't quite ready to play as he rehabs from a torn ACL, but Brown sure was. After suffering a similar injury last season, he returned to action and scored twice — on a one-yard plunge and a 45-yard reception from Pribula on a seam pattern. His speed and toughness look as good as ever.
Stock down: Peyton Lewis
Not only did the Tennessee transfer lose the starting running back job to Jekail Middlebrook, he now seems to be fifth in the pecking order behind Brown, Noah Vaughn and Xay Davis. Lewis finished Saturday with 10 yards on six carries.
Stock up: The offensive line
This veteran group got a lot of preseason attention, and it seems justified. They paved the way for 258 rushing yards and allowed just the one sack of Pribula (on a blitz).
Third-year lineman Ben York saw some extensive playing time in reprieve of starting right tackle Monroe Mills, who missed last season with an injury.
Stock down: The receiving corps
They didn't need to contribute much — and they didn't. DaShawn Martin's 47-yard touchdown catch was a rare highlight. Ty'Lyric Coleman had two catches for 31 yards in place on Rico Flores Jr., who sat out with hamstring issues, but Jacquon Gibson went without a reception.
Stock up: the defensive line
Like their offensive line counterparts, this group is as deep and talented as advertised. Fisher Camac deflected a pass, and the Cavaliers put constant pressure on CJ Bailey, who endured the worst statistical game of his college career (84 yards passing, 33 rushing, two turnovers).
Stock up: Brandyn Hillman
He was expected to be a leader of the defense after transferring from Michigan, where he was part of the 2024 national championship team. And he showed what Elliott called "a nose for the ball," intercepting Camac's deflected pass and forcing Bailey to fumble inside the Virginia 10, where teammate Landon Danley recovered.
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Steve DeShazo spent 39 years as sports editor, reporter and columnist for The Free Lance-Star newspaper in Fredericksburg, Va. He has covered University of Virginia sports for more than four decades, dating to his undergraduate days in the 1980s when he crossed paths with Ralph Sampson. He currently resides with his wife Christine in Arlington, Va., where he enjoys live music, playing pickup basketball and walking his 100-pound dog, Bear.Follow SteveDeShazo1