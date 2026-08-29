Virginia started the 2026 season with a bang, defeating NC State 34-8 at Scott Stadium. The Cavaliers excelled in all phases of play and made a statement by blasting the Wolfpack. Here are the biggest takeaways from a crucial Virginia victory.

The Cavaliers are absolutely an ACC Championship contender

Virginia controlled this game from start to finish. Favored by roughly four or five points, the Cavaliers ended up winning by multiple touchdowns. Virginia looked ready to play. The Cavaliers cruised past what should be the fourth or fifth best opponent on their schedule. This is a genuine ACC contender.

Elite defense will be one of the ACC’s very best

NC State quarterback CJ Bailey was considered by many to be a darkhorse Heisman Trophy contender. Instead, Bailey resembled an uncomfortable junior varsity quarterback. Virginia made him uncomfortable all afternoon, forcing pressure and clogging up both running lanes and throwing lanes.

The Cavaliers were able to force turnovers, get several players involved and dominate for nearly the entire football game. If Virginia was able to do so against an offense as skilled as NC State’s, imagine what will happen against the likes of Wake Forest, North Carolina and others.

Run game looks promising, could vary looks often

Xavier Brown was the star of the running back group today. With two total touchdowns and over 90 scrimmage yards, Brown was essential to Virginia’s victory. He was also the most efficient runner, outperforming both Jekail Middlebrook and Peyton Lewis.

Middlebrook still led running backs in carries, but this might end up being a true running back committee as opposed to a clear-cut hierarchy.

Virginia left points on the table

Conservative play calls once again hampered this offense. On third-and-short, offensive coordinator Des Kitchings often called inside zone runs that took time to develop — instead of charging ahead. These calls did not come back to bite the Cavaliers, but they could later in the season.

Just to be clear, scoring 30-plus against a strong ACC team is a successful outing. However, Virginia’s offense has the potential to be incredibly explosive.

Beau Pribula elite as a runner, has great upside in a run-first offense

Pribula became the first Cavaliers quarterback to rush for 100 yards in a game since Brennan Armstrong did so in the 2022 season opener. Pribula proved himself as a true dual-threat quarterback. He did not attempt too many passes — but he did throw a few deep darts for long touchdowns.

Pribula is a different player than Chandler Morris. That is okay for Virginia. Pribula is a better fit for Kitchings’ system — and when he throws more, perhaps he has a better ceiling than some thought.