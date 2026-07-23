Virginia women's basketball gets big commitment, renews series with ODU

It's been a newsworthy week for Virginia's women's basketball program, which picked up a key commitment and renewed a nonconference rivalry with historic implications.

New head coach Aaron Roussell secured a pledge from four-star prospect Nevaeh Roberson in the same week the Cavaliers announced they will play a home-and-home series with Old Dominion University over the next two seasons.

4⭐️ recruit Nevaeh Roberson (ranked #73 in the Class of 2027) has committed to Virginia ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/03WdiRSZop — E J 🏀 (@EJayArrow) July 18, 2026

Roberson is a 6-foot-2 wing player who hails from Upper Marlboro, Md. She played at Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville, Md., before transferring to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. She reportedly took visits to Florida, Virginia Tech and North Carolina, along with Virginia, before announcing her commitment to the Cavaliers on Instagram this week. She also had an offer from Mississippi.



Roberson is a long, athletic player with a smooth shooting touch who can fit in well at shooting guard or small forward. She's a consensus top-100 national recruit who has been rated No. 48 overall in the Class of 2027 by On3 and No. 52 by ESPN.com. She is averaging 11.6 points and nearly five rebounds per game for Team Takeover of the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League this spring.

She won't be on Grounds in time for Virginia's trip to Old Dominion this season, but she should be around when the Cavaliers entertain the Monarchs in the rematch. ODU is scheduled to host Virginia on Nov. 15, 2026 in Norfolk, then travel to John Paul Jones Arena sometime in the 2027-28 season.

The ODU women were the first visiting team ever to play at JPJ when the arena opened in 2026. The Monarchs hold a 19-16 overall lead in the series, which dates back to 1973. ODU was Virginia's third-ever women's basketball opponent.

These are two programs with lengthy postseason histories. ODU reached the NCAA tournament Final Four in 1983 and '85, while Virginia made three straight Final Four appearances between 1990 and 1992.

"I think it’s a great thing to renew the in-state rivalry with ODU.” Roussell said in a statement released by Virginia athletics. “Both women’s basketball programs have a rich history, and it makes all the sense in the world for us to be competing on a stage like this in front of the rest of the state. The 757 area will prove to be vitally important to our program and hopefully allow us to connect with many alums while we are there as well."