Five potential hurdles to Virginia's return to the ACC football title game

Staying on top is often much more of a challenge than simply reaching the summit.

Coming off a school-record 11-win season and a first-ever outright Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season football title, Virginia is poised for continued success in 2026. It won't come easily, though, not even with FBS's most experienced roster and a forgiving schedule that doesn't include several of the league's strongest teams.

In a 17-team conference that features last year's national runner-up in Miami, a single slip could prevent the Cavaliers from returning to the ACC championship game on Dec. 5. Here are five key hurdles Virginia must clear to reach Charlotte:

1. The opener

Although the schedule isn't overwhelming, Virginia's first game could set the tone for the entire season. The Cavaliers host N.C. State, which rolled up 416 yards in winning last year's matchup in Raleigh, 35-31. Elusive Wolfpack quarterback C.J. Bailey ran for two touchdowns and threw for another, and he's back and reportedly even better.

Fortunately for Virginia, that game did not count in the ACC standings. This one does. The Cavaliers shrugged off that loss to start 6-0 in league play and avoided the messy, antiquated ACC tiebreaker system that kept Miami out of the title game.

This is arguably Virginia's most important season opener in a decade or more. Win, and the Cavaliers could be 6-0 going to SMU on Oct. 17. Lose, and they could be in for a season-long uphill climb that would require help from other teams, even if they win out.

2. Cohesion

Even with all of the experience, there's no guarantee that players will automatically mesh with each other. Several transfers who figure to take starting spots may be asked to play larger roles than they did at their former schools, or may have different responsibilities.

Coach Tony Elliott and his staff did a remarkable job last season of blending 54 newcomers into a harmonious squad that usually delivered in the clutch. With 46 new faces, this year's team has similar capabilities, but every situation is different.

Unity often takes time, and with the Wolfpack looming in the opener, the clock is ticking. It's especially true with the offense, which features expected new starters at almost every skill position.

3. Turnovers

In many ways, Beau Pribula represents an upgrade over the graduated Chandler Morris at quarterback. He's bigger (6-2, 209 pounds), more mobile and a better athlete.

But in his lone season as Missouri's starter, Pribula threw 11 touchdown passes and nine interceptions. That's not an ideal ratio. (Morris by comparison, threw 16 TD passes with nine picks, including a key interception in overtime in the ACC final loss to Duke).

That's why ball security will have to be a priority for Pribula. Virginia committed just 14 turnovers (10 interceptions, four lost fumbles) in 14 games last season. That was a big factor in the Cavaliers' 5-3 record in one-score games. They lost the turnover battle in each of their three defeats. A giveaway at any time can be disastrous.

Injuries at any position can derail any team at any time. Elliott has amassed solid depth at almost every position but one: linebacker.

That's where his most dynamic player resides. After missing the 2025 season's first three games with a collarbone injury, Robinson tore his ACL in a regular-season win over Duke and missed the final three games. His absence was notable in the unsuccessful rematch with the Blue Devils in the ACC title game.

Robinson, whose speed and football IQ are game-changers, attacked his rehab during the offseason, and Elliott predicted that he may play in Virginia's opener. Even at less than 100 percent, his presence would make a difference against N.C. State's Bailey. Said Robinson: It's really important, but we're not rushing things. ... I'm aiming to be back in Week 0. If I can play, I will. But if I can't, I'm gonna get mine."

5. Hunted vs. hunters

For several years, Virginia was an ACC football afterthought. The Cavaliers were picked 14th in the 2025 preseason poll, and Elliott was believed to be on one of the country's hottest coaching seats.

Suddenly, the Cavaliers are the defending regular-season champions and getting more recognition, both within the ACC and nationally. That comes with a cost -- and a bullseye on their backs.

The Cavaliers will get the best effort from all of their opponents -- including rivals like Florida State and North Carolina, which dropped overtime decisions to Virginia in 2025, and Virginia Tech, which had to hand over the Commonwealth Cup for just the second time in nearly a quarter-century.

Elliott and his staff must make sure their players match or surpass their rivals' motivation.

"I think the way that we have to do that is we have to acknowledge what we were able to accomplish last year," he said at last week's ACC Kickoff, "but we have to have a very clear understanding that what happened last year doesn't automatically carry over to this year, and you're not entitled to having that same level of success on the field."