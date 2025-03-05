2025 Virginia Tech Football Offseason Outlook- Defensive Tackles
One of the many facets being shuffled around this offseason for the Hokies is the defensive line. After losing Aeneas Peebles to the draft, there is room for concern over who will fill his gap.
During his sole year at Virginia Tech, Peebles finished with All-American Third Team honors, along with a nomination to the All-ACC First Team. Despite the Hokies finishing with a bleak 6-7 record, Peebles recorded a 90.3 pass rush grade from PFF and led all ACC defensive tackles with 31. A true do-it-all type of player, he will leave a hole in this squad.
However, through some sneaky recruiting, Tech head coach Brent Pry was able to reel in two transfers, Arias Nash and Jahzari Priester, to reload after Peebles' departure.
Nash comes in a season after earning All-SoCon Second-Team honors, in a year where he recorded 47 tackles and an 85.8 PFF grade at Mercer. Along with Nash comes Priester, who arrives at Virginia Tech as a more raw prospect.
At 6-foot-8, 250 pounds, Priester totaled 17 tackles and 2.5 sacks, earning a 65.7 overall PFF grade during his sole season at Hampton University.
With former defensive linemen Khurtiss Perry and Malachi Madison each exiting through the transfer portal, Nash and Priester will both provide needed support. Expect Oklahoma transfer Kelvin Gilliam Jr. to be paired with Nash this spring and possibly in Week 1 against South Carolina. The Hokies also have strength in numbers, with 12 listed players returning to the defensive line across both the edge and tackle spots.
Spring practice is edging closer, and with new defensive coordinator Sam Siefkes taking the reins for the first time over an FBS squad, his dynamic tactics will be put to the test as he meshes this defensive line.
Related Links