2025 Virginia Tech Football Offseason Outlook- Defensive Ends
Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr. was the do-it-all player Virginia Tech needed on the defensive front last season. Powell-Ryland Jr. finished third in the nation in sacks (16) and tallied a total of 43 tackles.
However, Powell-Ryland Jr. is off to the draft, leaving a gaping hole for rushers on this Tech line. In comes James Djonkam and Ben Bell.
Djonkam is a former Eastern Michigan All-MAC second-team member, with experience as both an edge rusher and linebacker, bringing in a versatile skill set to a defensive coordinator in Sam Siefkes, who will likely be flexible in his lineups using Djonkam.
Djonkam was tailed by both Michigan State and West Virginia, but ultimately he will look to forge his own legacy in the maroon and orange.
Following Djonkam is Bell. Bell sits in a bit of a more interesting position. After being tipped for a number of preseason accolades, such as the Bednarik Award watch list, the Reese's Senior Bowl watch list and the Lombardi Award watch list, Bell played just four games for the Bobcats.
When Bell hit the portal, he was touted by a number of Power Five FBS schools, including Ole Miss. However, Bell ultimately chose the Hokies in an attempt to replenish the defensive line.
Leaving the Hokies through the portal were edge rushers C.J. McCray and Ishmael Findlayter. McCray ended up in the Big 12 with Cincinnati, while Findlayter ended up at Duquesne.
Both players served in bit-part roles this past season, with the combo totaling four tackles.
Last year, the Hokies suffered an average season, going just 6-7 after expectations had Tech reaching much higher.
Now with both a revamped staff and roster, the Hokies are forced to improve from last season’s record if head coach Brent Pry wants to keep himself off the hot seat.
