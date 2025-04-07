ACC Baseball Standings: Hokies push themselves up the ACC standings following series win against Notre Dame
The Virginia Tech Hokies are beginning to fire. After a shaky ACC start which saw Tech start 2-4, the Hokies have won seven of their last nine ACC matchups and are well on their way to a great ACC season.
While Virginia Tech did drop the series opener to Notre Dame last Friday, they were able to recover winning the final two games by a 17-6 margin, which saw the Hokies flex a batting muscle not seen in the 7-2 loss to the Irish.
The Hokies sit in the middle of the pack of most meaningful hitting stats. Head coach John Szefc's squad are seventh in the ACC in batting (.297), fifth in runs (268), eighth in hits (309), seventh in home runs (42), and sixth in the conference in RBI with 244.
While the Hokies are a consistent team on the offensive side, their elite pitching poses threats against some of the strongest teams in the league. Virginia Tech has managed the fifth-best ERA in the league with a 4.54, and two shoutouts which also ranks fifth in the league.
In light of the Hokies' turnaround Virginia Tech has moved up to sixth place in one of the most competitive conference in collegiate baseball.
Last season, the ACC alone sent four teams to the College World Series in the University of Virginia, NC State, and Florida State. The Seminoles were one of the four final teams before being dispatched by eventual national champions, Tennessee.
Up next for the Hokies are the No.20 Troy who are 24-9 9-6 away from home. Virginia Tech sit at 12-6 when playing at English Field at Atlantic Union Bank Park. It does not get any easier form there as the Hokies are hosting a weekend series against No. 9 Florida State.
First pitch takes place Wednesday at 6 p.m.