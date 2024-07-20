2025 Five-Star Divine Bourrage Lists Virginia Tech in Her Top 6 Schools
Divine Bourrage is a five-star recruit in the 2025 recruiting class, according to ESPN. Bourrage is a do-it-all guard from Davenport, Iowa. 247Sports has high praise for the guard aswell, listing her as the third best recruit in her class, the best shooting guard in the class, and the best 2025 recruit out of Iowa. Here's what 247Sports' contributing writer Brandon Clay had to say about Bourrage:
"Bourrage has the size and skill set to be impactful at either guard position. She's comfortable handling the basketball though Bourrage might be better [utilized] in a space where she can score the ball on the wing. In either capacity, Bourrage has shown the skill needed to get to the rim especially going to her right hand. She also has one of the better stepback jumpers in the game when she attacks right to go left and steps back from there. Bourrage has shooting range out beyond the arc. Defensively, Bourrage's length and athletic [package] allow her to be a potential elite weapon on the college stage guarding on the basketball."
Bourrage also received the Gatorade Player of the Year award for being the best player in Iowa. Bourrage just beat out Amani Jenkins for that award, Jenkins, who is a Virginia Tech commit. 247Sports ranks Jenkins as a four-star prospect, and the second best 2025 recruit in Iowa. It will be interesting to see if Megan Duffy can build on the already solid foundation she has in the 2025 recruiting class, and pick up two of the highest rated players out of the state of Iowa.
Here's what On3 Sports and Paul Rucker, Divine's coach, had to say about Divine Bourrage:
"Davenport (Iowa) North coach Paul Rucker knew right away that Divine Bourrage was going to be a can't miss women's basketball star. 'From the time she came in as a freshman, you knew she was going to be a special player,' Rucker told KWQC 6. 'What she’s done over the last three years is continually growing. Sometimes when you have great players, they rest on their laurels. She doesn’t do that. With her, the potential for her is off the charts.' Her high school coach also praised Bourrage's work ethic. 'We don’t have to chase Divine to get her to work,' Rucker said. 'She is going to have a ball in her hands in some gym – it may be a church, it could be at the West Y, it may be at another school in our conference having a pickup game.' Bourrage was named Iowa’s Gatorade Player of the Year after the 2023-2024 season. She averaged 19.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and three steals this past season, leading Davenport North to a 22-3 record, a Mississippi Athletic Conference title and an Iowa Class 5A state tournament quarterfinals appearance."
Bourrage would be a huge get for the Hokies 2025 recruiting class, which already hold two four-star prospects, guard Kate Sears, and forward/center Amani Jenkins. Bourrage would make an immediate impact if signed, and would be the Hokies' highest rated recruit.