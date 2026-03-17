Hughes: Virginia Tech And the Art of Snatching Defeat From The Jaws of Victory

BLACKSBURG, Va. — It is exceedingly hard to win a basketball game. It is levels harder when late-game execution is lagging behind. And ultimately, the manner in which Virginia Tech often snatched defeat from the jaws of victory was its undoing in the 2025-26 season, the fourth straight it was left out of March Madness.

Five seasons have now elapsed since the Hokies earned an at-large bid to March Madness, and in that time, Virginia Tech has fallen by the wayside in the ACC. Though it is unlikely, if ever, that the Hokies will reach or come close to their 2018-19 apex (Sweet 16), Virginia Tech possessed a real opportunity to vanquish its dreaded streak of not pirouetting in the Big Dance once again. Via a myriad of different ways — costly missed free throws late, quick opposing runs, three-point buckets from the other team — the Hokies beat themselves in a campaign that concluded with a 95-89 loss to Wake Forest in the first round of the 2026 ACC Tournament.

It is not a knock to the team themselves, which, in flashes, was an NCAA Tournament-caliber unit. However, execution over the full 40 minutes lagged just enough to keep Virginia Tech out. The Hokies lost eight games to ACC foes by single digits, five by two possessions or fewer and four by a single possession.

Playing the "what if?" game is a usually fruitless endeavor, but in this case, it holds significant weight. Had Virginia Tech not lost three of four in January by one-possession margins, it would likely be dancing in March Madness this week. Provisionally, the Hokies, with three more wins, would stand with a 22-10 (11-7 ACC) mark, even if they still lost in the first round of the 2026 ACC Tournament to Wake Forest.

At points, Virginia Tech acquitted itself well against the ACC's best. Against top-seeded Duke, the Hokies were down by six with under seven minutes to go, but eventually fell away. Virginia Tech toppled No. 2 seed Virginia 95-85 in the first meeting, but fell away in the second meeting after the Cavaliers scored the first 12 points and went ahead early 22-5. The Hokies clawed back that 17-point deficit but never found the lead that day.

Against third-seed Miami, Virginia Tech held a three-point lead with 93 seconds to spare, but relinquished four points in the next 81 seconds to lose the game. In that game, Hurricanes guard Tre Donaldson poured in a career-high 32 points.

Another layer to Virginia Tech’s struggles lies in its inability to string together complete performances away from home. While Cassell Coliseum once again provided a reliable environment, the Hokies failed to consistently replicate that same level of composure on the road. In a conference as deep as the ACC, even marginal drop-offs in focus or execution can be the difference between a resume-building win and another narrow loss that ultimately defines a season. Virginia Tech went just 3-7 on the road in the 2025-26 season, with a 2-7 road record in league play.

Depth also played a subtle but important role. Over the course of a long season, the Hokies were forced into stretches where their margin for error thinned considerably. Whether due to foul trouble, cold shooting nights or simply matchups that did not favor them, Virginia Tech too often found itself needing near-perfect execution late to compensate. As evidenced throughout the year, that is a difficult formula to sustain. Virginia Tech was without forward Tobi Lawal for nine games and wing Tyler Johnson for 15, two absences that proved highly detrimental for the Hokies throughout the course of the year.

Virginia Tech's 2026-27 season doesn't start until November, but the roughly five-and-a-half month offseason is now underway, offering both a chance for the fanbase, coaching staff and players to reassess ahead of next campaign.