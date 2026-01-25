Updated ACC Standings Following Saturday's Games: Where is Virginia Tech?

Yesterday, Virginia Tech men's basketball dropped to 0-3 in ACC road contests, falling to Louisville 84-71. As a result, the Hokies have taken a hit in the ACC standings.

Final from Louisville pic.twitter.com/YrXgF3mrTl — Virginia Tech Men's Basketball (@HokiesMBB) January 24, 2026

Here's the ACC standings following that game:

No. 5 Duke (7-0 ACC, 18-1 overall) No. 18 Clemson (7-1 ACC, 17-4 overall) No. 14 Virginia (5-2 ACC, 16-3 overall) RV Miami (5-2 ACC, 16-4 overall) RV NC State (5-2 ACC, 14-6 overall) No. 22 North Carolina (4-3 ACC, 16-4 overall) RV SMU (4-3 ACC, 15-5 overall) No. 23 Louisville (4-3 ACC, 14-5 overall) Virginia Tech (4-4 ACC, 15-6 overall) California (3-4 ACC, 15-5 overall) Stanford (3-4 ACC, 14-6 overall) Syracuse (3-4 ACC, 12-8 overall) Georgia Tech (2-5 ACC, 11-9 overall) Wake Forest (2-5 ACC, 11-9 overall) Notre Dame (2-5 ACC, 11-9 overall) Boston College (2-5 ACC, 9-11 overall) Florida State (1-6 ACC, 8-12 overall) Pittsburgh (1-6 ACC, 8-12 overall)

Here's what a provisional bracket would look like if it was determined today:

First Round of Provisional ACC Tournament After Jan. 25

(12) Syracuse vs. (13) Georgia Tech

(10) California vs. (15) Notre Dame

(11) Stanford vs. (14) Wake Forest

Second Round of Provisional ACC Tournament After Jan. 25

(8) Louisville vs. (9) Virginia Tech

(12/13) Syracuse OR Georgia Tech vs. (5) NC State

(10/15) California OR Notre Dame vs. (7) SMU

(11/14) Stanford OR Wake Forest vs. (6) North Carolina

Quarterfinals of Provisional ACC Tournament After Jan. 25

(1) Duke vs. (8/9) Louisville OR Virginia Tech

(4) Miami vs. (5/12/13) North Carolina OR Syracuse OR Georgia Tech

(2) Clemson vs. (7/10/15) SMU OR California OR Notre Dame

(3) Virginia vs. (6/11/14) North Carolina OR Stanford OR Wake Forest

Thus far, Virginia Tech has played eight ACC games, three of which came against teams ranked higher than it. In those games, its record was 1-2. The Hokies have played five of the nine ACC teams ranked lower than it; it has a 3-2 record in such contests.

Virginia Tech began its conference with a 95-85 triple-overtime takedown of then-No. 21 Virginia on Dec. 31. Following that, the Hokies dropped consecutive bouts to Wake Forest (Jan. 3) and Stanford (Jan. 7). Both came by game-winning three-pointers from Demon Deacons guard Nate Calmese and Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie, respectively. Affter a narrow 78-75 victory over California, the Hokies fell 77-76 to SMU on Boopie Miller's half-court heave at the horn. Virginia Tech bounced back with wins over Notre Dame (89-76) and Syracuse (76-74), then dropped its most recent contest to Louisville yesterday (85-71).

Virginia Tech's next contest comes against Georgia Tech, which sits four spots below the Hokies in the league standings. Virginia Tech's game against the Yellow Jackets will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

