How to Watch Virginia Tech vs Syracuse: Tip-Off Time and TV Channel

Virginia Tech has been the most interesting team in the ACC this season. They have played thriller after thriller, with a triple overtime game against Virginia going their way, but last second games against Wake Forest, SMU, and Stanford have gone against them. The Hokies bounced back with a nice performance against Notre Dame this past weekend and now have their sights set on a road game with Syracuse.

The Hokies are 8-13 all-time against the Orange. Former BIG EAST foes, the two clubs have met 15 times in the ACC with the Hokies’ record being 6-9 in those contests. On the road, VT is 2-9 with the last win coming in January of 2020. Last season, VT defeated the Orange 101-95 in OT at Cassell Coliseum. Neither squad has won consecutive games in the series since the Hokies won back-to-back contests in 2019 and 2020. As a program, VT is 31-33 in games played in New York State.

Here is how you can watch tonight's game:

Time, 9:00 p.m. ET

TV | ACC Network

RADIO | VT Sports Network



Zack Mackey, PXP, Mike Burnop, Analyst

How do these teams matchup?

Jan 17, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Jailen Bedford (0) celebrate a basket during the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

If they win, it will be their second consecutive one after Tech’s 89-76 victory over Notre Dame on Saturday. It would move the Hokies to 4-3 in ACC play. Including the tilt with the Orange, VT has six

games remaining against teams ahead of them in the standings and six against clubs tied or below the Hokies as of Jan. 19.

Tech defeated Notre Dame 89-76, the Hokies’ first game that was not decided by a possession in three weeks. The 13-point margin in Tech’s largest of the ACC season so far and the best against a P4 opponent since beating Miami by 13 in February of 2025. VT’s 45-point first half was the highest scoring first half since dropping 53 on Western Carolina. It was the best half since scoring 46 in the second half at Wake Forest. Tech’s 11-point halftime lead was the best margin at half in a game since leading George Mason by 13 in December.

After being held to six points at SMU, Amani Hansberry scored 21 against the Irish. He has not been held below 10 in consecutive games this season. Tobi Lawal recorded his fourth double-double of the season (22 pts, 11 rebs). It was his third straight game scoring 10 or more. Tech hit 28 of 32 free throws (.875) the team’s best percentage in a single game this season. They made the first 24 attempts, which is the most consecutive free throws made in a single game since at least 2009.

