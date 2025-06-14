CBB Expert Gives Early Pick For Virginia Tech vs South Carolina ACC/SEC Challenge Matchup
Virginia Tech will hit the road to face South Carolina in the third annual ACC/SEC Challenge as announced by ESPN, Thursday afternoon. The 34th all-time meeting between the two programs will take place Tuesday, Dec. 2 at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C. This is not going to be the only meeting between the two schools during the 2025-2026 athletics year. Virginia Tech Football of course opens the season in Atlanta against the Gamecocks, who are going to be one of the most hyped teams in the country. Can the Hokies double dip and get two wins against South Carolina in two different sports?
One college basketball expert seems to think the Hokies will have the advantage on the court this season.
CBS Sports analyst David Cobb ranked and picked every ACC/SEC Challenge matchup for next season and he has the VT/South Carolina matchup as the worst game in the challenge, while also giving the Hokies a big win:
"Assuming that 6-7 Greek wing Neoklis Avdalas withdraws from the NBA Draft and attends Virginia Tech, the Hokies could be on the upswing following a 13-19 season. Virginia Tech also has four players back who started 17 or more games last season. South Carolina is heavy on transfers again and will need double-boomerang guard Meechie Johnson Jr. to shoulder a heavy load. Pick: Virginia Tech"
December's matchup will be the third straight season Tech and South Carolina are set to compete on the hardwood. The Hokies have dropped three in a row in the series, which the Gamecocks lead 20-13. Tech's last visit to Columbia, S.C., to face South Carolina was on Jan. 16, 1991. South Carolina, led by Lamont Paris, finished the 2024-25 season at 12-20 overall and 2-16 in SEC play. One of the Gamecocks' wins came in the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Nov. 27 against Virginia Tech, 70-60.
In a recent article from 247Sports Grant Hughes, Avdalas was ranked as the second-best international player in college basketball (should he return), behind only Duke guard Dame Sarr:
"Avdalas is testing the NBA Draft waters but is poised to be an instant impact player at the college level should he choose that path.
The 19-year-old prospect has already claimed several major honors in his young career, securing the Greek Super Cup in 2021, earning Greek All-Star recognition in 2023 and capturing the Greek League Best Young Player award in 2024.
The 6-foot-8 Avdalas averaged 8.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game with Peristeri B.C. (Greek Basketball League) last season. He shot 39.3% from behind the arc.
Avdalas has taken visits to Virginia Tech and Baylor this offseason and is expected to take more if he pulls his name from the NBA Draft.
"Neoklis Avdalas is a slick 6-foot-8 wing who can handle it and navigate pick-and-rolls as a secondary creator," Trotter said. "Can pass, dribble and shoot pretty comfortably. Avdalas offers real positional size, but he's not a blow-you-away athlete.
"His body control and feel are impeccable and help him create value whether he's playing on or off the ball."
2025 ACC/SEC Men's Challenge
Tuesday, Dec. 2
Florida at Duke
Georgia at Florida State
Miami at Ole Miss
North Carolina at Kentucky
Missouri at Notre Dame
Texas A&M at Pitt
Tennessee at Syracuse
Virginia Tech at South Carolina
Oklahoma at Wake Forest
Wednesday, Dec. 3
LSU at Boston College
Clemson at Alabama
Mississippi State at Georgia Tech
Louisville at Arkansas
NC State at Auburn
SMU at Vanderbilt
Virginia at Texas